Atletico Madrid salary guide 2026/27: Julian Alvarez and Jan Oblak among top earners

Atletico Madrid's preseason is currently marred by rumours around the future of their star forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine is being pursued by Arsenal and Barcelona, with Hansi Flick keen to acquire the 26-year-old forward following the exit of veteran Robert Lewandowski.

Barca's sporting director Deco is reportedly pushing to get the deal across the finish line, but issues between the clubs are proving to be an impediment.

In the meantime, Atletico beefed up their roster. Morten Hjulmand joined ​Atletico ​from Sporting Lisbon ⁠on a five-year contract, ⁠with reports stating the deal for the Denmark midfielder is worth €40 million.

Also, South Korea midfielder Lee ​Kang-in joined ​Atletico following ​his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico will be hoping to build on last season's progress where they were Copa del Rey finalists and reached the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League. They finished fourth in La Liga.

As Atletico gear up for a new campaign, below is the list of their top earners. Data collected from capology.com, salaryleaks.com, transferfeed.com and media reports.

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Atletico Madrid salaries for 2026/27

1. Jan Oblak – €400,000 per week

=2. Ademola Lookman – €240,000 per week

=2. Julian Alvarez – €240,000 per week

=4. Alex Baena – €160,000 per week

=4. Marcos Llorente – €160,000 per week

=4. Alejandro Grimaldo – €160,000 per week

7. Alexander Sorloth – €140,000 per week

=8. David Hancko – €128,000 per week

=8. Koke – €128,000 per week

=10. Pablo Barrios – €120,000 per week

=10. Robin Le Normand – €120,000 per week

=10. Jose Gimenez – €120,000 per week

=13. Morten Hjulmand – €115,000 per week

=13. Lee ​Kang-in – €115,000 per week

15. Thiago Almada – €100,000 per week

16. Johnny Cardoso – €80,000 per week

17. Clement Lenglet - €75,000 per week

18. Giuliano Simeone – €72,000 per week

19. Juan Musso – €64,000 per week

20. Thomas Lemar – €62,000 per week

21. Rodrigo Mendoza – €54,000 per week

22. Matteo Ruggeri – €44,000 per week

23. Marc Pubill – €24,000 per week