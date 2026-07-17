World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane eye Golden Boot in consolation play-off

It feels highly probable Kylian Mbappe will end his career as the leading goalscorer in World Cup history. Whether he can topple Just Fontaine’s record for goals at a single competition might be a little far-fetched, though.

The Real Madrid striker has eight goals in seven games so far in North America, meaning he will need to net five times against England to match Fontaine’s tally of 13.

Back in 1958, Fontaine struck four times as France beat West Germany 6-3 in the third-place game, to create a single-tournament record that has stood for 68 years now.

Such a flurry for Mbappe is unlikely against England in the World Cup third place play-off on Saturday, but he will at least be hoping to further his claim for the Golden Boot.

With one match left for each, he is tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals. The Argentine edges the rankings at present, though, on account of having one more assist.

Will they play?

Mbappe’s prospects of advancing his goalscoring haul – his World Cup career haul is 20 goals, to 21 for Messi – clearly depend on whether he is selected.

The same goes for Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have six goals each for England so far in this World Cup.

Didier Deschamps and Thomas Tuchel, the respective managers, might give fringe players a chance in a game in which the stakes are low.

Even though motivation for a consolation final is not exactly huge, the players who are in strong goalscoring form won’t want to be stood down.

Mbappe and Kane seem like certain starters for their respective sides. Whether Bellingham pays for his public questioning of Tuchel after England’s quarter-final win over Norway, though, remains to be seen.

Spotlight on tactics

Tuchel made a horrible mess of England’s semi-final against Argentina. The German was brought in to coach England at great cost with the belief he would be able to make the difference in the big games, which was apparently beyond his predecessor, Gareth Southgate.

And yet, at the most vital moment, his tactics – pouring on defensive substitutes and inviting wave after wave of Argentina attacks – were found to be negative and self-defeating.

Whatever happens in the bronze-medal match will do little to erase the memories of that late, self-inflicted capitulation to Argentina.

He has been given public backing by his employers, and says he is 100 per cent committed to the job himself. If the resolve of either party is tested by an approach by a big club, though, it might suit everyone for him to depart.

End of the road

One thing is for certain – Deschamps is definitely vacating his role at the end of the World Cup, to be replaced by his old club and country comrade, Zinedine Zidane.

While Tuchel is working through the tough early phase of his England tenure, Deschamps has put together an undeniably outstanding body of work in 14 years as the France coach.

That includes winning the World Cup in Russia eight years ago, and reaching the final three and a half years ago in Qatar.

That said, it is possible to argue he has underachieved with the 2026 vintage. The present France forward line – Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, plus Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki in reserve – is one of the best in World Cup history.

And yet they are going to end up without a winners’ medal after they were outplayed by Spain in the semi-final.

Chance for Toney?

This World Cup started with the Saudi Pro League’s top marksman scoring the opening goal. Might its second highest scorer from last season finally get a say now, in the penultimate game?

Qadsiah forward Julian Quinones sparkled over the course of the competition with Mexico. While he did so, Ivan Toney, of Al Ahli Saudi, was a frustrated figure on the sidelines for England.

The former Brentford striker has had his participation limited to just a few desperate minutes at the end of England’s semi-final loss to Argentina.

He will be hoping for a belated chance to show his merits in the bronze medal match.