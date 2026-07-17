Air quality alert issued in New York ahead of World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final is facing a significant threat after air quality in New York plummeted due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Smoke has enveloped large parts of north-eastern US, resulting in health ​alerts.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning regarding poor air quality.

"Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality across much of the Great Lakes region into New England and the mid-Atlantic with widespread air quality alerts in effect," the department posted on X.

The final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday night (11pm UAE time) is due to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, in the state of New Jersey near New York City.

Air quality in and around New York City is reported to be unhealthy by various air quality monitoring sites.

The warnings will be a major concern for Fifa, the participating teams and more than 80,000 fans who are expected to attend the final at the open-air stadium.

More than 50,000 spectators are also expected to watch the game from Central Park in Manhattan.

Wildfires in Canada during the summer have become common in recent years, affecting large areas of North America.

New York began feeling the effects of the wildfires this week as local authorities ⁠issued an alert, urging residents to restrict outdoor activities.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said the poor air quality was posing a risk across the state and urged people to stay indoors.

“With smoke from Canadian wildfires again impacting air quality throughout our state, we are urging New Yorkers to be ‘air quality aware’ to stay safe this week,” Hochul said.

“We continue to coordinate with local counties to monitor conditions and distribute masks to help protect vulnerable populations. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay informed about the latest updates and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves, your neighbors and your loved ones.”

Thursday's Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps, which was scheduled to take place in Chicago, was postponed due to poor air quality.