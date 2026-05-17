Man United ratings v Nottingham Forest: Fernandes 9, Casemiro 7, Mbeumo 6

Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League assist record as Manchester United sealed third spot following a thrilling and controversial 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils took the lead courtesy of Luke Shaw's sweet strike that put his team ahead after only five minutes, as the left-back scored his first goal since January 2023. It was the 30-year-old's fifth goal for United in 324 appearances since joining from Southampton in 2014.

The game exploded into life immediately after the break when Morato headed home the leveller following excellent work by United summer transfer target Elliot Anderson.

Almost immediately, though, United had retaken the lead – albeit in hugely controversial circumstances when Bryan Mbeumo clearly controlled the ball with his arm ahead of Matheus Cunha scoring.

After a long VAR check, referee Michael Salisbury was then asked to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor and, a further long delay, decided the stick by his decision to award a goal after deeming the handball accidental.

Forest were rightly furious at the decision only for their mood to darken further when Mbeumo turned in Fernandes' cross in the 76th minute to give United a two-goal advantage.

It was the Portuguese midfielder's 20th assist of the campaign, equalling the record held by Premier League all-time greats Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

That capped a fine couple of weeks for Fernandes which has seen United secure Uefa Champions League football again next season while the 31-year-old has also been announced as the Football Writer's Association Footballer of the year award-winner.

Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White finished superbly to pull one back two minutes after Mbeumo's goal with Anderson earning his second assist of the game.

The game also saw United midfielder Casemiro make a tearful second-half exit from the pitch as he was given a standing ovation in what was the Brazilian's last game at Old Trafford before his summer exit.

And – judging by his performance at Old Trafford here – United fans will be hoping England midfielder Anderson can be brought in as Casemiro's replacement, although they could well see themselves up against rivals Manchester City for the 23-year-old's signature.

Victory ensured third spot for United who look set to announce interim-manager Michael Carrick as the club's next permanent boss this week. Defeat means Forest remain in 16th place but with top-flight football already safely in the bag for next season.

What they said:

Man United manager Michael Carrick speaking to crowd at full-time: “What a way to finish the season for us at home. What a game that was. That’s how we like it, we’ve got to make it hard for ourselves, we’ve got to make it exciting.

“I thought we played ever so well today, it’s unbelievable to see this place like this. It’s such a special place, it does magical things. We’ve had some unbelievable times over the years. This season we’ve had some big big games that we’ve all enjoyed.

“I know we are here for football and the performance but they are a really good group of people and I think that’s important, especially at this football club, where we make sacrifices for each other and look after each other. They are desperate to do well.”

Forest manager Vitor Pereira: “Crazy game, transitions and counters … The only thing that was a pity in my opinion is that the game was decided by a decision and I don't agree with it.

“I looked at the iPad to look at the image and I stayed very calm but in the end I think we need to have a meeting together to understand when it's handball, when it's a block, when it's a block in the box.

“At the moment we don't know what is possible or not and a lot of the time we don't understand the decisions. But I must accept it.”

Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Denied the in-form Gibbs-White an equaliser but then almost dropped Mainoo in it with poor ball not long after. That’s twice he’s done that now. Beaten by a superb Gibbs-White goal for Forest’s second. Played well.

Diogo Dalot – 7/10: Decent cross in for Amad just before break against a team who’ve had four managers this season alone. Hit the post in stoppage time as he attacked and attacked. Found it tough against Gibbs-White, but effective going forward.

Harry Maguire – 7/10: A few tussles, mainly against the physical Chris Wood. He also had a VAR check against him. Volleyed a shot into Forest’s players. An authority in the back four.

Lisandro Martinez – 7/10: Got away from Hutchinson, which led to an early attack. Shot on target late in first-half. Blocked Gibbs-White in a 74th-minute attack, handled Igor Jesus competently too, but could only watch as Forest’s second zipped past him. Better than at Sunderland last week.

Luke Shaw – 8/10: Put United ahead after six minutes, a fine left foot shot after bringing the ball down to strike where Forest’s defenders stood off him. His first goal since January 2023 in a season where he’s been ever present. Booked.

Casemiro – 7/10: Big day for him, his final appearance at Old Trafford after four years. His high ball forward led to the opening goal, while other high balls were clearly aimed towards his watching family. Booked. Left the field to a deserved ovation.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8/10: Does a lot of unseen stuff, but he’s also excellent starting counter attacks or driving forward with the ball. The most beautiful touch to set up a late counter-attack.

Amad Diallo – 6/10: Rose to head a Dalot cross just before break, pulled a ball back for Mbeumo just after. Got nowhere near Anderson, who crossed for Forest’s equaliser. Drew a save on 66 minutes. A few moments of promise from someone who needs to give more next season.

Bruno Fernandes – 9/10: Got his record equalling 20th assist of the season, crossing for Mbeumo. He’d been the last United player to touch the ball before Shaw’s opener, but it wasn’t an assist. Shot on target on 13. Best pass of the game to set up Patrick Dorgu late on. Frustrated as those around him missed chances. Had a word with the excellent Anderson after the game.

Matheus Cunha – 8/10: Countered to set up Mbeumo on 20. Swept United 2-1 up in front of the Stretford End, though he had to wait three minutes to celebrate after VAR check. Lovely finish after a controversial move. Cunha, Sesko and Mbeumo have all scored 10+ goals in their debut Premier League season.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6/10: Out of form and out of goals, he hit the post in the 20th minute after a perfectly timed run on to the ball. Swung a 46th-minute shot over. Handled the ball – accidentally according to the referee who went against VAR guidance – before setting up United’s second. Had a chance to finish a Fernandes’ assist but shot over. Creates chances and finally scored to make it 3-1.

Mason Mount (On for Casemiro, 79') – N/A: Smashed a shot wide as United pushed for more goals in a win which guaranteed third place.

Joshua Zirkzee (On for Mbeumo, 79') – N/A: Heavily involved in late attacks, but should have scored.

Patrick Drogu (On for Cunha, 79') – N/A: Shot straight at Sels which would have meant Fernandes breaking the assist record had he scored.