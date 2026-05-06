Al Hilal win to close gap on Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr to two points

Al Hilal closed the gap on Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr to two points with a hard-fought win over Al Khaleej, teeing up what is likely to be a title decider against their Riyadh rivals next week.

Joshua King had given mid-table Khaleej an early lead after reacting quickest to a goalmouth scramble, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's header on 34 minutes from a Ruben Neves cross restored parity.

Simone Inzaghi's side peppered the Khaleej goal throughout the second half, and on 79 minutes, Sultan Mandash grabbed the all-important winner as he capitalised on a huge defensive error.

Victory increased the pressure on Nassr, who take on crosstown rivals Al Shabab on Thursday, with only three games to go.

The title race took an unexpected twist last Sunday when Nassr's 16-game win streak was brought to a shuddering halt in a 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah.

Hilal had beaten Al Hazem 24 hours earlier, and Tuesday's comeback win over Khaleej was their fourth consecutive win in the league to claw themselves to within two points of Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

Nassr have the luxury of playing after Hilal, knowing exactly what is required of them.

Victory over Shabab will open up a five-point gap – and set the scene for what is being billed as the biggest game in Saudi Pro League history at Al Awwal Park next Tuesday when Hilal travel to the home of their biggest rivals.

The game will pit the two powerhouses of Saudi football against each other. There are plenty of tantalising subplots: former Real Madrid teammates Ronaldo and Karim Benzema go up against each other, for one.

Ronaldo is looking for his first major silverware since leading the Pro League player revolution in December 2022; Benzema is looking to win back-to-back Saudi titles after leading Al Ittihad to the championship last season.

Nassr coach Jorge Jesus, who led Halal to the Saudi league-and-cup double in 2024 before being sacked 12 months ago, will look to get one over his old club and mastermind Nassr's first title success since 2019.