Premier League predictions: Man United edge Liverpool in Old Trafford thriller

Friday: Leeds United v Burnley (11pm kick-off UAE)

Leeds missed out on an FA Cup final place when they lost to Chelsea last weekend but a run of five game unbeaten in the league means they are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley will be playing Championship football next season after last week's loss to Manchester City sealed their relegation back down to the Championship. The Clarets have won just four league games this season and one in their past 25 matches, resulting in manager Scott Parker leaving his role on Thursday.

Prediction: Leeds 3 Burnley 1

Saturday: Brentford v West Ham United (6pm)

Brentford's 2-1 loss at Manchester United means they are now winless in seven games across competitions, stretching back to February 28. Before the United defeat, the Bees had drawn five league games on the trot, which now leaves them in ninth place, two points shy of the top six.

West Ham's 2-1 victory over Everton at London Stadium, courtesy of Callum Wilson's last-gasp winner, means they have lost only once in six matches but they remain just two points above the bottom three.

Prediction: Brentford 1 West Ham 1

▶

Newcastle United v Brighton (6pm)

Newcastle's dreadful run goes on with last week's defeat at Arsenal their ninth in 12 league games – and fourth on the spin – with their European hopes having all but evaporated. They are in 14th place, six points shy of the top eight.

Brighton, meanwhile, are flying high in sixth place – although only two points separate the Seagulls from Fulham in 10th. Fabian Hurzeler's side have won six of their previous eight league games.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Brighton 2

Wolves v Sunderland (6pm)

Bottom club Wolves have now lost three in a row after last week's home defeat to Tottenham their 23rd defeat in 34 league matches. The meagre 24 goal-total is 10 shy of the top-flight's next worst effort.

Sunderland's European hopes have taken a hit of late with their 5-0 home thrashing by Nottingham Forest making it three defeats in five league games. The Black Cats have also now shipped 27 goals in 2026 – only Burnley (31) and Tottenham Hotspur (30) have conceded more.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Sunderland 2

▶

Arsenal v Fulham (8.30pm)

Arsenal maintained their three-point advantage at the top of the table thanks to a battling 1-0 home win over Newcastle with Eberechi Eze's first-half strike sealing victory. The Gunners then drew 1-1 at Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Fulham remain in the European hunt after Ryan Sessegnon's goal earned them a 1-0 win over Aston Villa which leaves them 10th in the table, two points off Brighton in sixth.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

Sunday: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (5pm)

Bournemouth's club-record unbeaten league run now stretches to 14 games, but they have drawn five on the spin at home, and 16 in total this season. If the Cherries could have converted a few of those draws into wins, they would be a lot closer to the top five.

Palace remain unable to string together a run of victories in the league with last week's 3-1 loss at Liverpool making it two wins, two draws and two defeats in their past six matches. In the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, the Eagles secured a 3-1 win away to Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Palace 0

▶

Manchester United v Liverpool (6.30pm)

United are hunting a third league win on the spin as they take on their fierce rivals needing just two points to secure a Champions League return. Michael Carrick's side are in third place, three points and one place ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool can make it four successive victories if they can win at Old Trafford, although last week's win over Palace was not exactly convincing with the Eagles having more shots and resisting more attempts on target.

Prediction: Man United 3 Liverpool 2

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Despite losing to Fulham last time out, Villa remain in fifth spot, eight points clear of Brighton in sixth and looking set for the Champions League football next season. In Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with Nottingham Forest ended in a 1-0 defeat.

There was huge relief for Spurs last week when Joao Palhinha's late strike sealed their first league win since December, but victory was not enough to drag them out of the bottom three. They remain two points shy of 17th-place West Ham, although they do enjoy a superior goal difference to their London rivals.

Prediction: Villa 2 Spurs 1

Monday: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Chelsea's 3-0 drubbing at Brighton proved the end of manager Liam Rosenior, who was sacked after five consecutive league defeats in which the team failed to score. Interim-manager Calum McFarlane's first game saw them beat Leeds in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday.

Forest secured a sensational 5-0 win at Sunderland that leaves them five points clear of safety with four games left. They are now on 39 points with no team in Premier League history having been relegated with 39 points or more since 2011.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Forest 1

Everton v Manchester City (11pm)

Everton have dropped down to 11th spot having lost their past two matches and won once in five games, although they are just three points outside the top six.

The momentum remains with treble-chasing City in the title race with their win at Burnley making it 11 games unbeaten and the gap below Arsenal at the top remains three points, with Pep Guardiola's side enjoying a game in hand.

Prediction: Everton 0 Man City 2