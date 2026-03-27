Iran bans teams from ‘hostile’ countries to open AFC Champions League finals path for Shabab Al Ahli

Shabab Al Ahli could advance directly to the AFC Champions League Elite finals after Iran’s sports ministry placed a ban on its teams travelling to “hostile” countries.

The UAE champions are due to play Tractor SC in the last 16 of the continent’s top club competition.

The tie was due to be a two-legged fixture with matches played at Shabab’s home stadium in Dubai, then away at the Iranian Pro League champions.

However, the games were postponed after the onset of the conflict in the region.

The AFC, the governing body for the sport in Asia, rescheduled the draw so that the last 16 fixtures would be played as single fixtures in Jeddah.

Those four games, which also involve three sides from Saudi Arabia, two from Qatar, and one from Abu Dhabi, lead straight into the Finals competition.

That sees sides from east and west Asia play quarters, semis and then the final, between two venues in Jeddah.

Now, though, Iran’s sports ministry has banned national and club sports teams from travelling to countries it considers hostile until further notice, according to reports in Iranian media.

“The presence of national and club teams in countries considered hostile and unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice,” the ministry was reported as saying.

The AFC have yet to comment on the situation. Shabab Al Ahli’s fixture against Tractor is scheduled to be played at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium on Tuesday, April 14.

If Tractor do forfeit the tie, the Dubai side - who themselves have three Iranian players - would then advance to a quarter-final against Machida Zelvia, from Japan, at the same venue three days later.

The ruling by Iran’s sports ministry could have another significant consequence, which potentially could also affect the UAE.

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The participation of Iran in the Fifa World Cup this summer is in doubt, due to the conflict with the United States.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that Iran are welcome to play in the US, but then suggested it might not be appropriate for their “life and safety”.

According to the president of Iran’s football association, Mehdi Taj, talks have taken place over moving Iran’s group matches at the World Cup to Mexico instead.

If they do finally boycott the tournament, the ramifications are unclear. Iraq are the next highest ranked side from Asia, and they still have a chance of qualifying directly for the World Cup.

They face Suriname in a last-chance play-off on Tuesday night. If they win that, they will make it to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

If that does happen, and Iran subsequently withdraw, then Fifa might opt to grant the vacant space to the next highest ranked side in Asia, which is the UAE.