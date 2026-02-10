Shabab Al Ahli hold leaders Al Hilal in AFC Champions League Elite

UAE champions Shabab Al Ahli became the first team to take points off Al Hilal in this season's AFC Champions League Elite, holding the four-time Asian champions to a 0-0 draw in Dubai.

After six straight wins in the competition and with qualification to the knockout stages already secured, Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi made a host of changes to his starting XI, resting the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Malcom.

Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested, with Shabab Al Ahli's Guilherme Bala seeing his 14th-minute effort easily parried by goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet.

The home side spurned another opportunity just after the hour mark when Kauan Santos found Marcelo unmarked in the centre of the box, but the latter took too long to make a decision, allowing Yusuf Akcicek to close him down.

The point keeps Saudi Pro League leaders Hilal in pole position in the standings with one round remaining, five points ahead of compatriots Al Ahli in second.

Defending champions Ahli were also held to a 0-0 draw, sharing the points with Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi.

Neither side was able to find a way through at Al Nahyan Stadium. The result moves last season’s winners onto 14 points from seven matches, level on points with Wahda. Both clubs have already booked their places in the last 16, with Al Wahda currently fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Sharjah left Doha with a point following a 1-1 draw with Al Duhail to retain their hopes of squeezing into the top eight.

Igor Coronado gave ⁠Sharjah the lead with a penalty ​in the 41st minute ‍but Adil Boulbina levelled eight minutes from time from the penalty spot, which had to be taken twice after goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani moved off his line early.

The result ⁠moves both clubs onto eight points, two ahead of ninth-placed Al Gharafa, who take on Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan's Nasaf picked up their first point in the competition with a 1-1 draw against Iraq's Al Shorta.