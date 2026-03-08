Defiance, patriotism and love for Iran players Azmoun and Ezatolahi – Shabab Al Ahli return to action in Dubai

Paulo Sousa, the manager, said Shabab Al Ahli’s Iranian contingent remain key to the club’s pursuit of success.

The defending champions resumed their UAE Pro League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al Wahda in Dubai on Saturday night. It was the first match day since the conflict in the Middle East started last weekend.

Two minutes after kick-off, the supporters at Rashid Stadium sang Ishy Bilady, and the whole ground stood, following it with rousing applause.

Sousa had used his prematch TV interview to thank the UAE’s leaders for their handling of the situation, saying it created conditions for people to continue doing what they love – such as playing football.

Shabab Al Ahli’s Portuguese coach reiterated that message after the game.

“I'm really grateful to this country, for the safety they provide for us, the way they are dealing with the situation,” Sousa said. “It's something that gives us trust in everything what we do, in the things we love to do, which is playing football.

“For that, I could not be more happy to be here, because I feel the leaders of this country are doing amazing things for everybody.”

Sousa, the former Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan player, said he and his management team are trying to lead in the same way.

“On a daily basis, we – all the administration and staff – try to be really close to each other, to [the players’] families, to understand their threats emotionally, and how we can support them.

Scarves of Iranian footballer Sardar Azmoun hang in the club shop at Shabab Al Ahli. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“We are trying to do our best, to keep them focused on life, and in the things we love to do. Once more, this country provides the chance to do what we love to do.”

Earlier in the evening the sound of UAE air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones had been heard elsewhere in the city.

While the second half was still going on, Dubai's Media Office released messages saying debris from interceptions had resulted in the death of a driver in Barsha, and damaged the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. It made for an at times eerie atmosphere inside Rashid Stadium.

The home side won the domestic double last season, and are pursuing glory on all fronts again this time.

Their success has been underpinned by the excellence of some Iran national team stars. Three of them were in the match day squad.

Saeed Ezatolahi had a fine display in central midfield for the hosts, playing a role in their first-half goal for Mateus Lima, before succumbing to injury in the second half. Lima saluted the UAE military and air defences as he celebrated his goal by firing imaginary shots into the sky with his fingers.

Shortly after Ezatolahi was taken off, Sardar Azmoun entered the fray as a substitute. The striker is one of the great stars of Iranian and Asian football, and is much loved by the supporters of Shabab Al Ahli.

Some fans wore scarves bearing Azmoun’s image, which are available in the club shop alongside ones of their other star players, like Federico Cartabia and Guilherme Bala.

His entry as 70th minute substitute brought hopeful cheers from the home fans, as they looked to push for a win, with the score at 1-1.

Azmoun has suffered an injury plagued season and is trying to work his way back to full fitness. The fans gave him their backing as they sang his name loudly.

The last chance of the game fell his way, but his lack of match sharpness showed as he shot wide.

Sousa said Ezatolahi had been “amazing till he got hurt” and had “dictated the rhythm” of the game.

He also backed Azmoun to bounce back from his injury issues. “After eight months it's very difficult to get on this top, but we're trying to help him because we know the team needs him,” Sousa said.

“In the important games like today, we want to see him at his quickest possible because we have a big part of the season to play, and we need a special player like him.”

Sousa also said he is focused on the well-being of all his players. “Me and my staff, we want to be always very human,” the coach said.

“We are always very human with the players, caring about how they are, how their families are. We are saying we are here to support and to help them.”

The two sides had both seen their AFC Champions League round of 16 fixtures postponed earlier in the week due to airspace closures. Shabab Al Ahli are due to face Tractor, the Iranian Pro League side.

Darko Milanic, the Wahda coach, said it had been a difficult match for both sides, following an unsettling week.

The Slovenian coach has personal experience of conflict. As a player he was a rising star at Partizan Belgrade when civil war led to the disintegration of Yugoslavia.

He said the situations are not alike, but that he had spoken to his players about the need to be “like a family” in challenging times.

“They’re different things,” Milanic said. “Now I’m the coach, when at the time I was young player searching for my space in European football.

“But it was not an easy week at all. I spoke with the guys and because when you have some problems but you have a dressing room that is healthy, I see the dressing room like a family.

“They showed this today on the pitch. I saw this when we spoke this week. For us, it was very important to prepare the game as well as possible, and we did it.”