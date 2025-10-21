Dusan Tadic stars as UAE’s Al Wahda down Qatar side Al Duhail in AFC Champions League Elite

Dusan Tadic said Al Wahda had helped UAE gain a measure of “revenge” by beating Qatar side Al Duhail.

The Abu Dhabi club were comprehensive 3-1 winners at Al Nahyan Stadium on Monday night, to maintain their unbeaten start in the AFC Champions League Elite.

It was just six days since the UAE had seen Qatar beat them to direct qualification for the World Cup amid acrimonious scenes in Doha.

Four of Al Wahda’s XI had also started for the national team in that game, which was marred by crowd violence as Qatar won 2-1.

Tadic, the Serbian playmaker who joined Wahda from Fenerbahce this season, said the rest of the players felt a responsibility to the country, too.

“You could feel with the guys that they wanted a kind of revenge,” Tadic said. “It was painful for them to lose against Qatar and that was extra [motivation] for them.

“When you are part of the team, part of the country, you need to be involved in their things. It is important what you are doing for that country. You are also representing them.”

The hostility between Wahda and Duhail was diluted slightly by the number of overseas stars present on either side. But it did seem as though the home team’s foreign players realised their duty to play a part.

Omar Khrbin, the Syrian captain of the home team, was central to it from the start, involving himself in several altercations with Duhail’s defenders.

After scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot, Khrbin held his finger to his lips to shush the away fans. That amounted to a princely total of eight supporters.

When Brahima Diarra scored Wahda’s second, after fine link up play with Tadic, there were loud chants of “UAE, UAE,” from the stands.

All through the game, the supporters waved as many UAE flags as Wahda ones. There were 7,632 there in total, a number that might have been far more but for the early 5.45pm kick off.

It also included supporters from other UAE clubs, who had come to try to help the UAE outfit against one representing Qatar.

The club programme has given the players little time to wallow in the disappointment of last Tuesday night in Doha.

This the second match since then for Wahda, who provided three-quarters of the defence – Ruben Canedo, Lucas Pimenta and Ala Zhir – for the national team against Qatar.

It was clear from their UAE Pro League match against Al Bataeh on Friday – so three days after the loss to Qatar – that emotions were still raw.

“We played today’s match with our minds on the national team’s match,” Zhir, the Wahda and UAE right-back, had said after the game against Bataeh. “We apologise to the people of the Emirates, and we will try to make up for it.”

Zhir appeared on the brink of tears when he spoke those words in his post-match TV interview.

He wears his feelings visibly: in the second half against Duhail, he accidentally hit a steward from close range when clearing a ball. He proceeded to hurdle the advertising boards and apologise to the steward.

Zhir scored the third goal against Duhail with a brilliant overhead kick. Immediately after it he stopped his own ecstatic run to celebrate abruptly when he noticed he was passing Edmilson Jr.

The Duhail winger had been a source of some aggravation for the UAE when he was on Qatar national team duty last week.

Whenever Edmilson touched the ball, Wahda’s supporters roared in derision. After the third goal went in, the jeers only amplified towards him, and Zhir stopped to celebrate his goal right next to him.

Caio Canedo, the forward who was the fourth of the Wahda starters from the UAE game against Qatar, got a rousing ovation from the fans when he was substituted in the second half.

Caio Canedo of Al Wahda battles with Benjamin Bourigeaud of Al Duhail. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“We knew it was going to be like this,” Canedo said. “This victory had a special taste against a Qatari team. Some days ago, they created this atmosphere with the UAE against Qatar.

“They defend their country, we defend ours, so today was good. It was good for Al Wahda, and good for the country.”

Given it was the fourth match in 10 days for Wahda’s UAE contingent, it was a fine result which kept them level on points with Al Ahli Saudi at the top of the league.

“Mentally and physically we are a little bit tired, because it was a hard loss,” Canedo said.

“We had a chance with the national team so of course everybody is a little bit shaky. We are happy. This is our job and we have to switch the keys as fast as possible. We got a good win against Al Bataeh and a good win against a strong side, Al Duhail.

“They came from a draw against the defending champions, Al Ahli. What we say is, here in our house, we set the rules. We are very happy for the victory which puts us in a very good situation in the Champions League.”

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

TO%20CATCH%20A%20KILLER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDamian%20Szifron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Ben%20Mendelsohn%2C%20Ralph%20Ineson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Australia World Cup squad Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EFly%20with%20Etihad%20Airways%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20New%20York%E2%80%99s%20JFK.%20There's%2011%20flights%20a%20week%20and%20economy%20fares%20start%20at%20around%20Dh5%2C000.%3Cbr%3EStay%20at%20The%20Mark%20Hotel%20on%20the%20city%E2%80%99s%20Upper%20East%20Side.%20Overnight%20stays%20start%20from%20%241395%20per%20night.%3Cbr%3EVisit%20NYC%20Go%2C%20the%20official%20destination%20resource%20for%20New%20York%20City%20for%20all%20the%20latest%20events%2C%20activites%20and%20openings.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

The details Heard It in a Past Life Maggie Rogers (Capital Records) 3/5

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Scorline Iraq 1-0 UAE Iraq Hussein 28’

The specs Price: From Dh180,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 320hp @ 5,700rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 2,200rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.7L / 100km

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

No%20Windmills%20in%20Basra %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Diaa%20Jubaili%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Deep%20Vellum%20Publishing%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.