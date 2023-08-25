Roma set to sign Iran striker Azmoun and Joao Felix seeks Atletico Madrid exit

The end of the transfer window is looming large on the horizon with clubs targeting last-minute improvements to their squads.

The rumour mill remains in full swing so we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those stories materialising.



Strong chance

Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun is close to joining Roma, according to L’Equipe. The Italian club are said to have agreed a loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen that includes an option clause which allows him to be signed permanently. AC Milan were known to have been keen on the 28-year-old, but the latest suggests that Jose Mourinho has won the race to land the highly-rated Iranian frontman.



Strong chance

Monaco have agreed a deal to buy Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun for a fee of €45 million plus bonuses, reveals RMC Sport. Balogun, who changed allegiances from England to the United States earlier this year, has also been on the radar of Chelsea, but he is now said to be on the verge of joining the Ligue 1 side on a five-year deal. It is reported that a medical is set to take place amid confidence from both clubs that a deal will be completed.



Strong chance

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney is close to completing a temporary switch to La Liga club Real Sociedad, reveals The Athletic. Arsenal are willing to let him leave on a season-long loan, with the 26-year-old struggling to garner regular first team minutes. It is understood that the deal will be a straight loan in which the Spanish side will cover his salary in full, though there is no permanent option clause that would allow them to sign him permanently.



Potential

Joao Felix remains intent on leaving Atletico Madrid in the current transfer window, reports El Chiringuito TV. The Portuguese attacking midfielder spent some time last season on loan at Chelsea, and has most recently been looking to join Barcelona, but the latest indicates that there is still some distance between him getting his wishes. Felix’s relationship with manager Diego Simeone has previously been reported to be tense.

Joao Felix is aiming to leave Atletico Madrid this summer but interest is limited. EPA



Potential

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is closing in on finding his squad’s back-up goalkeeper, understands Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg. Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is understood to have agreed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the English club, who are also considering Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, submitting a bid to Benfica worth €15m.



Potential

Liverpool have seen their bid of €30m for Fluminense’s Andre turned down, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Reds are reported to have identified the Brazilian midfielder as a key upgrade this summer as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to add another midfielder, but they have seen their first attempt for the 22-year-old unsuccessful. It is said that they are also keeping close tabs on Flamengo star Gerson.



Low chance

Al Ittihad are interested in signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, reports Relevo. The Saudi Arabian club are said to be willing to hand the Egyptian star a salary that would see him surpass the earnings of Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and add that he is also willing to accept their offer if an agreement can be reached between both clubs.

Major deals of 2023/24 summer transfer window