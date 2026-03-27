Iraq to face Bolivia for spot in 2026 Fifa World Cup

Bolivia will face Iraq for a spot in the summer's Fifa World Cup after rallying to ​beat ​Suriname 2-1 ​in their inter confederation play-off ⁠semi-final in Monterrey.

The South American side are aiming for a first World Cup finals appearance since 1994.

Standing in their way are Iraq whose preparation for the important match was greatly disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East.

Iraqi airspace had been ‌closed since the US and Israel launched air ​attacks on Iran late last month and there was uncertainty over their participation in the play-off match in Mexico.

Coach Graham Arnold had called for the clash in Mexico to be ​postponed amid the travel chaos triggered by ⁠the regional conflict.

However, the players received their travel visas and started training in Monterrey after arriving via charter planes.

They will be up against a buoyant Bolivia who will feel battle hardened for Tuesday's match.

Suriname struck three minutes after the restart when Liam van Gelderen reacted to a chaotic goalmouth scramble, pouncing on a loose ball after keeper Guillermo Viscarra failed to gather or clear and tapping home from close range.

Substitute Moises Paniagua drew Bolivia level in the 72nd minute, latching on to a loose ball and steering into the far corner.

Bolivia ‌were then awarded ⁠a penalty after a ​Myenty Abena foul on Juan Godoy. ​Miguel ‌Terceros stepped up to convert from the spot ⁠in the 79th minute, completing a dramatic turnaround.

Heartbreak for Wales, shot in the arm for Italy

Wales and Republic of Ireland missed out on World Cup qualification after enduring penalty shoot-out defeats.

Craig Bellamy's Wales were minutes away from a historic occasion in Cardiff against Bosnia after Dan James' 51st-minute piledriver put them ahead. But former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko levelled with four minutes left before extra time passed without a winner.

It was initially first blood to Wales in the shoot-out after Karl Darlow denied Ermedin Demirovic, but celebrations were short-lived after Brennan Johnson lifted his effort over and Neco Williams was denied to stun Cardiff City Stadium and give Bosnia a 4-2 win on penalties.

Italy's Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup qualification semi-final against North Ireland. AFP Info

Bosnia will face Italy on Thursday for a spot in the finals.

The Italians, looking to make it to the World Cup for the first time in a decade, got the better of Northern Ireland after Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 win.

Tonali opened ​the scoring in the 56th minute with a half-volley that settled Italy's nerves, and the Azzurri were largely in control from there. In the 80th, Tonali sprayed a cross field pass to Kean, who took a clean touch and slid a low finish home to double the lead.

“After taking the lead, we cleared our minds,” Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “We put ​in a good performance. ‌This should be ⁠a confidence boost ​for Tuesday.

“We have to win. We have ​no ‌other choice.”

Republic of Ireland almost pulled off another outstanding result, but they let a two-goal lead slip in the Czech Republic before they suffered a 4-3 defeat on penalties.