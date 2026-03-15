Iraq to travel to Mexico on private planes for 2026 World Cup play-off

Iraq will travel ​to ​Mexico at ​the end of the ⁠week for their World ⁠Cup play-off despite calls ​from coach Graham Arnold to postpone the match.

Arnold had ⁠highlighted the travel disruption facing his players due to the Middle East conflict, but the game will go ahead as planned, Iraqi Football Associtation chief ⁠Adnan Dirjal said on Saturday.

Iraq are due ​to ⁠face either ‌Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey on March ​31 with a place at this summer's tournament in North America at stake.

Regional airspace has been disrupted since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Middle East, grounding several flights.

Dirjal said in a video statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency that the federation had written to world football's governing body Fifa to explain “the situation in the region and ​the difficulties facing the ‌national team”.

He added ⁠that Fifa had been “co-operative” ​and helped overcome logistical obstacles. He confirmed ​Iraq ‌had secured entry visas and would fly on ⁠a chartered aircraft, with Europe-based players joining ⁠separately.

“We are in constant contact with Fifa and the AFC,” said Dirjal. “The team will travel to Mexico on a private plane this week, with players joining from Iraq, the Gulf and Europe.”

Arnold had urged Fifa to delay the play-off, warning that Iraq may not be able to assemble a full squad which ​would hurt their bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The question over Iran's participation in the tournament could yet complicate matters further. Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, insisted that Iran will not be taking part in the 48-team tournament after ⁠the US killed its ⁠supreme leader Ayatollah ​Ali ⁠Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump then said that Iran should not play at the tournament, just days after telling Fifa’s chief they would be welcome despite the Middle East war. “The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” the US president said on his Truth Social platform.

Fifa has no official protocol for replacing Iran in the tournament with several scenarios possible. One of those is that Iraq could be promoted to the full draw and replace their neighbours.

But Dirjal added: “There is nothing official about a withdrawal [from Iran]. We have 17 days – our full focus is preparation and reaching the World Cup.”