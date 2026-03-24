Carlos Queiroz parts ways with Oman and replaced by Tarik Sektioui

Carlos Queiroz has left his post as head coach of Oman, with Moroccan Tarik Sektioui replacing the Portuguese veteran.

The announcement came minutes after the federation ​confirmed it had parted ways with ​Queiroz, 73, by mutual consent.

According to local reports, Queiroz stepped down last week due to concerns over the regional conflict that has seen Oman become a target, along with its Gulf neighbours, for retaliatory Iran strikes following US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.

"I would like to express my sincere and profound gratitude to the players of the Oman national team, the Football Federation of Oman, and the people and passionate fans of Oman for the honour and privilege of serving the national team," Queiroz said.

"Together with the players and my full staff, we gave our very best, dedicating all our efforts, experience, and knowledge to bring success, honour, and prestige to the country. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all for your unwavering support and friendship."

Queiroz only took charge in July 2025, signing on a one-year deal. He led Oman in ​11 matches, winning three, drawing five ​and losing three.

Under his tenure, Oman exited the Fifa Arab ‌Cup ⁠in the group stage and missed out on 2026 World Cup qualification after losing in the Asian play-off last October in a group containing the UAE and Qatar.

Sektioui, ​48, guided ​the Morocco ⁠A team to the Arab Cup title in Qatar last ​December and led the Olympic team ​to ⁠bronze at the Paris 2024 Games.

He was overlooked for the Moroccan head coach position after Walid Regragui stepped down earlier this month, with the Football Association instead turning to Mohamed Ouahbi, who led the country to a first U20 World Cup in Chile last year.

The Omani FA did not disclose details of ⁠Sektioui's ​contract. Oman are preparing for ​the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

His first game in charge will be a friendly against Sierra Leone on Friday.