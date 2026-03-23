- Iran warns Trump it'll strike Gulf power plants but not water treatment sites
- UAE's Gargash condemns Iranian 'thuggery' in Strait of Hormuz
- Adnoc Gas says its operations are continuing safely
- Explosions across Tehran as Israel renews strikes
- One injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi as UAE intercepts Iranian missile
- Death toll from war across Middle East nears 4,400
- US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
- Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River
- Netanyahu urges allied countries to join war
Updated: March 23, 2026, 8:45 AM