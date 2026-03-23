Iran warns Trump it'll strike Gulf power plants but not water treatment sites

UAE's Gargash condemns Iranian 'thuggery' in Strait of Hormuz

Adnoc Gas says its operations are continuing safely

Explosions across Tehran as Israel renews strikes

One injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi as UAE intercepts Iranian missile

Death toll from war across Middle East nears 4,400

US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River