  • Iran warns Trump it'll strike Gulf power plants but not water treatment sites
  • UAE's Gargash condemns Iranian 'thuggery' in Strait of Hormuz
  • Adnoc Gas says its operations are continuing safely
  • Explosions across Tehran as Israel renews strikes
  • One injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi as UAE intercepts Iranian missile
  • Death toll from war across Middle East nears 4,400
  • US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
  • Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River
  • Netanyahu urges allied countries to join war
Updated: March 23, 2026, 8:45 AM