Premier League predictions: Arsenal win again but Man City maintain pressure at top

Tuesday: Bournemouth v Everton (11.30pm kick-off UAE)

Bournemouth's recent drop in form continued at the weekend as they lost 3-2 at Sunderland despite taking a 2-0 lead at the Stadium of Light. The Cherries have now won just once in six games, losing three out of the past four, and have dropped into the bottom half of the table.

Everton's three-game unbeaten run was brought crashing to a halt as they were thumped 4-1 at home by Newcastle United, leaving them in 14th place.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Everton 0

Fulham v Manchester City (11.30pm)

Fulham's 2-1 victory at Tottenham – courtesy of two early goals from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson - means Marco Silva's side have won three out of their past four, moving them six points clear of the bottom three.

City moved up to second place – five points behind table-toppers Arsenal – courtesy of Phil Foden's late winner at home to Leeds but their away form has not been great, with two victories from six games so far.

Prediction: Fulham 0 Man City 2

Newcastle v Tottenham Hotspur (12.15am)

Newcastle secured their first away win in the league since April when they hammered Everton, coming hot on the heels of beating Manchester City for only the second time in 16 attempts the previous week. The Magpies defeated Spurs 2-0 in the League Cup at St James' Park in October.

Tottenham's contrasting home and away fortunes continue. Only bottom club Wolves have a worse home record than their five points from seven games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But only table-topping Arsenal have secured more points (14 to Spurs' 13) on their travels.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 Spurs 1

Wednesday: Arsenal v Brentford (11.30pm)

League leaders Arsenal had to settle for a point away to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday but the Gunners are now unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions, stretching back to August 31 when they lost 1-0 at Liverpool.

Brentford sealed a 3-1 home win over Burnley with summer signing Igor Thiago scoring twice, taking his season tally to 11 goals in 13 games. The Bees are 10th in the table, just three points behind Brighton in fifth, but have lost five out of six away from home so far.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Brentford 0

Brighton v Aston Villa (11.30pm)

Brighton are just two points behind fourth-place Villa after taking 10 points from a possible 12 of late, including a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Maxim De Cuyper and Stefanos Tzimas providing the goals.

Villa were far from their best when they beat bottom club Wolves 1-0 at the weekend but have now won seven out of their past eight league matches.

Prediction: Brighton 2 Villa 2

Burnley v Crystal Palace (11.30pm)

Second-bottom Burnley have now lost four on the trot after Saturday's 3-1 loss at Brentford, but are only one point from pulling themselves outside the relegation zone.

Palace's European exertions appeared to catch up with them at Manchester United at the weekend when, after taking a first-half lead, they ran out of steam in the second period before losing 2-1. Victory would have lifted the Eagles into the top four.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Palace 2

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (11.30pm)

No sign yet of any great escape kicking into action under new manager Rob Edwards as Wolves lost at Villa, a result that extended their winless start to 13, fast approaching Sheffield United's unwanted Premier League record of 17. They have secured two points from those games and are nine shy of safety.

Forest's three-match unbeaten run was ended when they fell to a home loss to Brighton, leaving Sean Dyche's side just two places and one point outside the bottom three.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Forest 1

Leeds United v Chelsea (12.15am)

Leeds have now lost four on the spin after a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City and are third bottom, albeit below West Ham on goal difference only.

Third-place Chelsea's draw at home to Arsenal came at a cost when key midfielder Moises Caicedo was sent off for a late challenge on Mikel Merino, meaning the Blues have received four red cards in 13 league games this season, twice as many as any other team.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Chelsea 2

Liverpool v Sunderland (12.15am)

Alexander Isak's first Premier League goal for Liverpool put them on the way to a 2-0 win over West Ham, after a disastrous run of nine defeats in 12 games. The reigning champions are in eighth place, three points outside the top four and nine behind leaders Arsenal.

Sunderland recovered from two goals down to beat Bournemouth and are sixth in the table, two points shy of fourth-place Villa and one point above Liverpool.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Sunderland 0

Thursday: Manchester United v West Ham United (midnight)

United ended a three-game run without a win by earning a comeback victory at Palace – their first at Selhurst Park since July 2020 – which lifted them up to seventh in what is an incredibly tight top half of the table.

West Ham are only outside the bottom three on goal difference after their 2-0 home loss to Liverpool, not helped by Lucas Paqueta's brainless sending off for dissent.

Prediction: Man United 2 West Ham 1

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring Manchester United's first goal in their 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on November 30, 2025. Getty Images Mason Mount slots a free-kick under the Palace wall and into the back of the net in the 63rd minute. Reuters Mason Mount, right, celebrates after scoring for United. Getty Images Joshua Zirkzee fires past Crystal Palace keeper Dean Henderson to make it 1-1 at Selhurst Park. Reuters Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring from the spot for Palace. Reuters United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is sent to wrong way as Jean-Philippe Mateta scores Palace's first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters Jean-Philippe Mateta scores at the second attempt after being made to retake his penalty. Getty Images Big-screen at Selhurst Park explains the VAR decision to make Jean-Philippe Mateta retake his penalty for Crystal Palace. AFP Jean-Philippe Mateta scores from the spot but the penalty had to be taken retaken due to a double touch from the Palace striker who kicked the ball off his own foot. Getty Images United captain Bruno Fernandes looks stunned after Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty. Getty Images Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson saves from United's Casemiro in the first minute of the match. PA

The Birkin bag is made by Hermès.

It is named after actress and singer Jane Birkin

Noone from Hermès will go on record to say how much a new Birkin costs, how long one would have to wait to get one, and how many bags are actually made each year.