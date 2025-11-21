Premier League predictions: Arsenal edge North London derby, Newcastle and Man City in four-goal thriller

Burnley v Chelsea (4.30pm kick-off UAE)

Burnley are outside the relegation zone thanks to goal difference only and have lost their previous two matches – away to West Ham and home to Arsenal.

Chelsea are third in the standings and are looking for a third win on the spin after their victories at Tottenham and at home to Wolves. The Blues also enjoy the third best away record in the division – with 10 points secured from a possible 15.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Chelsea 3

Bournemouth v West Ham United (7pm)

Bournemouth have stalled somewhat after their flying start to the campaign after managing just one win in four matches and losing their previous two. They have dropped down to ninth place, albeit just one point behind Sunderland in fourth.

West Ham go into the game on the south coast on the back of two confidence-boosting wins over Newcastle and Burnley but remain third from bottom.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 West Ham 0

Brighton v Brentford (7pm)

Brighton are still lacking consistency having not yet secured two league wins in a row which means the Seagulls are currently 11th in the table. They drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Brentford are level on points with their opponents after three victories in their previous four games but have lost four out of five matches away from home.

Prediction: Brighton 3 Brentford 2

Fulham v Sunderland (7pm)

Fulham are going through a dreadful run of five losses in six games which leaves them one point outside the relegation zone. The Cottagers' home form is decent, though, having taken 10 points from a possible 15.

Sunderland are enjoying a sensational return to the top-flight, currently sitting in fourth place and have lost just twice in 11 matches.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Sunderland 1

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (7pm)

Liverpool find themselves down in eight place after their 3-0 humbling at Manchester City – making it five league defeats already for Arne Slot's men, who lost four games all season on the way to winning the title last time round.

Forest remain second bottom despite taking four points from a possible six in their last two games, sweeping aside Leeds 3-1 before the break but have taken just two points in five games away from home.

Prediction: Liverpool 2 Forest 0

Wolves v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Rob Edwards takes charge of his first Wolves game since taking over as manager with his team bottom of the pile and just two points on the board. They are also looking a avoid a fifth defeat in a row.

Palace are 10th in the table but are another side who have yet to win two successive league games in a row and are juggling the extra workload of playing in Europe and the resulting fixture pile-up. The Eagles do have the fifth best away record in the top-flight, though.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Palace 2

Newcastle v Man City (9.30pm)

Newcastle's struggles – particularly away from home – mean they are just two points above the bottom three following three defeats in four matches.

City are second in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal and have won five out of their last six league games, the last of which saw them demolish reigning champions Liverpool.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Sunday: Leeds United v Aston Villa (6pm)

Leeds are just one point outside the relegation zone after four losses in five matches conceding three goals in each of their previous two games, against Forest and Brighton, respectively.

Villa remain one of the division's form teams with the 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth making it five wins in six for Unai Emery's men who are one of five teams in the top nine on 18 points.

Prediction: Leeds 0 Villa 1

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (8.30pm)

Arsenal remain top of the pile despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland before the break which ended the Gunners' 10-game win streak across all competitions. It was also the first goals Arsenal had conceded after run of eight clean sheets.

Spurs will be hoping their superb away form continues in the North London derby. Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with 13 points taken from a possible 15.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Spurs 1

Monday: Manchester United v Everton (midnight)

United have gone five game unbeaten although they have had to settle for a draw in the previous two games – against Forest and Spurs – and are one of the five clubs on 18 points.

Everton ended a three-game stretch without victory by beating Fulham 2-0 and are 14th in the table, three points behind United in seventh.

Prediction: Man United 2 Everton 0

