Premier League team of the week: Jeremy Doku destroys Liverpool, Igor Thiago crushes Newcastle

Arsenal's Premier League title rivals were given a boost at the weekend when the Gunners were held to a draw by top-flight surprise packages Sunderland.

A stoppage-time goal from Brian Brobbey earned the Black Cats a point on Wearside, ending Arsenal's run of 10 consecutive wins across all competitions.

Manchester City surged into second place by demolishing champions Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium leaving Pep Guardiola's side five points behind the leaders after 11 games.

Chelsea jumped up to third place – one points above Sunderland – after sweeping aside bottom club Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

There is just a single point separating Sunderland in fourth and ninth-place Bournemouth in what is an incredibly tight top half of the table.

At the bottom, winless Wolves still only have two draws to their name and are now eight points shy of safety.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham sit in the other relegation spots, although third bottom Hammers are level on 10 points with Burnley in 17th.

Below is our team of the week (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa): The Argentine World Cup winner made a number of good stops in Villa's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, including saving Antoine Semenyo's second-half penalty.

Defenders

Matheus Nunes (Manchester City): The former Wolves player has been a revelation for City since switching from midfield with manager Pep Guardiola saying recently he has all the skills needed in "an incredible right-back". It was the Portuguese's fine cross that set up Erling Haaland's opening goal on Sunday.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City): Nullified the threat of Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike as City kept a clean sheet, restricting the reigning champions to just a single effort on target.

Dan Ballard (Sunderland): A match to remember for the Sunderland centre-half who scored the opening goal against former club and league leaders Arsenal - the first time the Gunners had conceded in 812 minutes. The Black Cats held on to their place in the top four with a battling point.

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace): The Palace wing-back helped his team follow-up a Uefa Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar with a clean-sheet in a goalless home draw with Brighton.

Midfielders

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest): The England midfielder was the fulcrum to Forest's first Premier League win under manager Sean Dyche, while also scoring the points, clinching penalty in stoppage time as relegation rivals Leeds were dispatched 3-1.

Idrissa Gueye (Everton): Driving force in middle of park as the 35-year-old Senegalese grabbed the opening goal in the Merseysiders' 2-0 home defeat of Fulham.

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa): Argentine midfielder curled home a glorious free-kick from just outside the box to open the scoring in Villa's big win over Bournemouth.

Attackers

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United): Cameroonian headed United into the lead in their 2-2 draw at Tottenham and now has five goals in 11 games this season after his summer switch from Brentford.

Igor Thiago (Brentford): Brazilian striker scored twice in Brentford's 3-1 win over Newcastle taking his Premier League campaign tally to nine goals, second only to Manchester City goal machine Haaland's 14.

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City): Scintillating performance from the Belgian winger who has stepped up several levels this season, adding a reliable final product to his pace and skill, highlighted by his wonderful curling finish to score City's third.

Manager

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): What better way to mark your 1,000th game as a manager than by masterminding City's destruction of old title rivals Liverpool at a bouncing Etihad.

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy %3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is cyberbullying? Cyberbullying or online bullying could take many forms such as sending unkind or rude messages to someone, socially isolating people from groups, sharing embarrassing pictures of them, or spreading rumors about them. Cyberbullying can take place on various platforms such as messages, on social media, on group chats, or games. Parents should watch out for behavioural changes in their children. When children are being bullied they they may be feel embarrassed and isolated, so parents should watch out for signs of signs of depression and anxiety

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450 employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A