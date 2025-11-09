Man City demolish Liverpool as Pep Guardiola's 1,000th game as manager ends in style

Manchester City produced a sparkling performance as they powered past Premier League champions Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Arena on Sunday.

Erling Haaland made up for missing an early penalty by putting City into a 29th minute lead with a brilliant header, taking the Norwegian's league tally for the season to 14 in 11 games.

It was 2-0 in first-half injury time when Nico Gonzalez's strike from distance took a big enough deflection off Virgil van Dijk to leave Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili wrong-footed.

The third and final goal was scored by winger Jeremy Doku whose curling finish was the icing on the cake of a man-of-the-match performance from the Belgian.

It was a dominant night's work from City whose manager Pep Guardiola marked his 1,000th match as a manager with a win which lifted his side up second in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, who conceded a last-gasp equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

“Obviously very happy for [Guardiola],” said City defender Ruben Dias. “We live for games like this. There is no higher level than this kind of level. Everyone did a great game.

“We need to push all of us. Everyone, myself, we need to push everyone. The amazing game [Doku] did, the sprint Haaland did to compensate.

“I remember before I came to this club and watching this club – these were the details that made them win so much.

“Differences of everyone ready to show up and ready to sacrifice for the guy next to him.

“This is not new, this has been going on for a while now. We have been talking about a rebuild since last season.

“Yes, of course, there are new faces because of the ones that left, but that quality stays the same, and we keep on pushing.

“It is still early in the season, feet on the ground.”

City's seventh win in their last eight games in all competitions was another major blow to Liverpool's hopes of retaining the title.

The troubled champions have lost seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions and trail Arsenal by eight points.

They are marooned in eighth place after the momentum from successive wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid dissipated into the rainy Manchester air.

Haaland squandered a golden opportunity to put City ahead in the 12th minute when VAR ruled Doku was tripped by Liverpool goalkeeper Mamardashvili just inside the penalty area.

Mamardashvili made amends as he dived to his left to save Haaland's spot-kick.

But Haaland was unfazed by his miss and the Norwegian put City in front in the 29th minute.

At the climax of a flowing 20-pass move that carried City from deep inside their own half, Matheus Nunes crossed towards Haaland, who rose above Ibrahima Konate to head home from 10 yards.

It was Haaland's 99th Premier League goal since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. He has scored 19 times in 15 games in all competitions for City this season, netting in all but two matches.

Virgil van Dijk's headed equaliser late in the first half was disallowed by VAR for offside against Andrew Robertson. “In football the officials are deciding the key decisions and we have to deal with it on the pitch,” said van Dijk.

“There is no point discussing this from my point of view. The reality is that we lost 3-0 and that is a big blow.”

Gonzalez then rubbed salt into their wounds in first half stoppage-time. Given time and space by Liverpool's flat-footed defence, Gonzalez unloaded a long-range drive that deflected in off Van Dijk.

Doku delivered the knockout blow when he curled a superb strike past Mamardashvili from 25 yards in the 63rd minute.

Stats at a glance: Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion) Number in service: 6 Complement 191 (space for up to 285) Top speed: over 32 knots Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles Length 152.4 m Displacement: 8,700 tonnes Beam: 21.2 m Draught: 7.4 m

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Terminator: Dark Fate Director: Tim Miller Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis Rating: 3/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Uruguay 3 Russia 0

Uruguay: Suárez (10'), Cheryshev (23' og), Cavani (90')

Russia: Smolnikov (Red card: 36') Man of the match: Diego Godin (Uruguay)

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed PDK Power: 630bhp Torque: 820Nm Price: Dh683,200 On sale: now

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TECH%20SPECS%3A%20APPLE%20WATCH%20SERIES%208 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041mm%2C%20352%20x%20430%3B%2045mm%2C%20396%20x%20484%3B%20Retina%20LTPO%20OLED%2C%20up%20to%201000%20nits%2C%20always-on%3B%20Ion-X%20glass%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20S8%2C%20W3%20wireless%2C%20U1%20ultra-wideband%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20watchOS%209%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EHealth%20metrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203rd-gen%20heart%20rate%20sensor%2C%20temperature%20sensing%2C%20ECG%2C%20blood%20oxygen%2C%20workouts%2C%20fall%2Fcrash%20detection%3B%20emergency%20SOS%2C%20international%20emergency%20calling%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GPS%2FGPS%20%2B%20cellular%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20LTE%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP6X%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%2050m%2C%20dust%20resistant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20308mAh%20Li-ion%2C%20up%20to%2018h%2C%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eSIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinishes%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aluminium%20%E2%80%93%20midnight%2C%20Product%20Red%2C%20silver%2C%20starlight%3B%20stainless%20steel%20%E2%80%93%20gold%2C%20graphite%2C%20silver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Watch%20Series%208%2C%20magnetic-to-USB-C%20charging%20cable%2C%20band%2Floop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starts%20at%20Dh1%2C599%20(41mm)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C999%20(45mm)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Herc's Adventures Developer: Big Ape Productions

Publisher: LucasArts

Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn

Rating: 4/5

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

MATCH INFO Day 2 at Mount Maunganui England 353 Stokes 91, Denly 74, Southee 4-88 New Zealand 144-4 Williamson 51, S Curran 2-28

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

KEY%20DATES%20IN%20AMAZON'S%20HISTORY %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%205%2C%201994%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jeff%20Bezos%20founds%20Cadabra%20Inc%2C%20which%20would%20later%20be%20renamed%20to%20Amazon.com%2C%20because%20his%20lawyer%20misheard%20the%20name%20as%20'cadaver'.%20In%20its%20earliest%20days%2C%20the%20bookstore%20operated%20out%20of%20a%20rented%20garage%20in%20Bellevue%2C%20Washington%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%2016%2C%201995%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20formally%20opens%20as%20an%20online%20bookseller.%20%3Cem%3EFluid%20Concepts%20and%20Creative%20Analogies%3A%20Computer%20Models%20of%20the%20Fundamental%20Mechanisms%20of%20Thought%3C%2Fem%3E%20becomes%20the%20first%20item%20sold%20on%20Amazon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1997%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20goes%20public%20at%20%2418%20a%20share%2C%20which%20has%20grown%20about%201%2C000%20per%20cent%20at%20present.%20Its%20highest%20closing%20price%20was%20%24197.85%20on%20June%2027%2C%202024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1998%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20IMDb%2C%20its%20first%20major%20acquisition.%20It%20also%20starts%20selling%20CDs%20and%20DVDs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2000%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Marketplace%20opens%2C%20allowing%20people%20to%20sell%20items%20on%20the%20website%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2002%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20forms%20what%20would%20become%20Amazon%20Web%20Services%2C%20opening%20the%20Amazon.com%20platform%20to%20all%20developers.%20The%20cloud%20unit%20would%20follow%20in%202006%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2003%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20turns%20in%20an%20annual%20profit%20of%20%2475%20million%2C%20the%20first%20time%20it%20ended%20a%20year%20in%20the%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2005%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Prime%20is%20introduced%2C%20its%20first-ever%20subscription%20service%20that%20offered%20US%20customers%20free%20two-day%20shipping%20for%20%2479%20a%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2006%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Unbox%20is%20unveiled%2C%20the%20company's%20video%20service%20that%20would%20later%20morph%20into%20Amazon%20Instant%20Video%20and%2C%20ultimately%2C%20Amazon%20Video%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2007%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20first%20hardware%20product%2C%20the%20Kindle%20e-reader%2C%20is%20introduced%3B%20the%20Fire%20TV%20and%20Fire%20Phone%20would%20come%20in%202014.%20Grocery%20service%20Amazon%20Fresh%20is%20also%20started%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2009%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20introduces%20Amazon%20Basics%2C%20its%20in-house%20label%20for%20a%20variety%20of%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2010%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20foundations%20for%20Amazon%20Studios%20were%20laid.%20Its%20first%20original%20streaming%20content%20debuted%20in%202013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2011%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Appstore%20for%20Google's%20Android%20is%20launched.%20It%20is%20still%20unavailable%20on%20Apple's%20iOS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Echo%20is%20launched%2C%20a%20speaker%20that%20acts%20as%20a%20personal%20digital%20assistant%20powered%20by%20Alexa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2017%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20Whole%20Foods%20for%20%2413.7%20billion%2C%20its%20biggest%20acquisition%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2018%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20market%20cap%20briefly%20crosses%20the%20%241%20trillion%20mark%2C%20making%20it%2C%20at%20the%20time%2C%20only%20the%20third%20company%20to%20achieve%20that%20milestone%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Calls Directed by: Fede Alvarez Starring: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillian, Aaron Taylor-Johnson 4/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.