Liverpool v Real Madrid: Slot's struggles, Vinicius tantrums, Alexander-Arnold return

It is less than a year since Liverpool ended their long wait for a win over fellow European heavyweights Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

Following 15 years and eight failed attempts, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed a 2-0 victory that maintained Arne Slot's remarkable start at Anfield after replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager.

It was the Dutchman's 17th win in 19 matches across all competitions in what was the latest dramatic European night on Merseyside that saw Real attacker Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah each miss a penalty.

On Tuesday, the two sides clash again but with both clubs having undergone major – if differing – overhauls over the summer.

Having guided Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title, Slot has found life a whole lot tougher this campaign.

There has been a revolving door of exits and arrivals at Anfield with (according to transfermarkt.com) €482.9m spent on 15 new players and €219.5m recouped with 12 heading out for pastures new, as the squad moved on from the Klopp era.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Conor Bradley celebrates their Champions League win over Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. AFP Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. AP Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe look after the defeat at Anfield. Reuters Liverpool registered their first win over Real Madrid in 15 years. EPA Cody Gakpo, centre, celebrates with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate after scoring against Real Madrid. EPA Cody Gakpo scores the second goal for Liverpool. EPA Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with Luis Diaz after scoring his sides first goal. AP

Liverpool have also had to deal with the shocking attack on fans during title celebrations in the city, as well as the tragic death of Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota in a car accident which both cast a dark shadow over the club.

On the pitch, the new signings are taking time to gel. Only French striker Hugo Ekitike can be deemed a success so far, with British record signing Alexander Isak, playmaker Florian Wirtz, plus full-backs Milos Kirkez and Jeremie Frimpong all struggling for form and/or fitness.

Such turnover of staff was inevitably going to have an impact, but few would have expected the six defeats in seven matches across all competitions the team have just endured.

For the first time in his reign, questions are being asked of Slot – and two club legends in captain Virgil van Dijk, 34, and attacking talisman Salah, 33.

Both signed lucrative new deals in the summer but have not enjoyed the most auspicious of starts to the season. It has left observers wondering if Father Time is finally catching up with the storied duo.

There was relief on Saturday as Aston Villa were dispatched 2-0 as Van Dijk helped secure a much-needed clean-sheet and Salah scored his 250th goal for the club.

Captain Van Dijk was bullish after the match. “What I've noticed over the last few weeks is that there's a lot of noise that you have no control over and we have to deal with that as a team,” he said. “Some of the takes are ridiculous, but you deal with it.

“Last season, we did some negative stuff but everything was all sunshine and rainbows everywhere. Now it sounds like we're going to be in a relegation battle – that's how it works in the world.”

Ending a run of four successive league losses helped ease the tension, but that could quickly change. After taking on Real, it's a trip to Manchester City on Sunday where Erling Haaland (26 goals for club and country this season) are lying in wait.

Vinicius unsettled at Madrid

For Madrid, meanwhile, it has been in the dugout where the big changes have taken place since last season which saw Los Blancos relinquish their Spanish and European titles.

Former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager and, looking at the La Liga and Champions League tables, all appears well in the world.

On the domestic front, Alonso's side are five points clear of Barcelona at the top having won 10 out of 11 matches. In Europe, they sit fifth after winning all three out of three.

Mbappe already has 18 goals from 14 games while Jude Bellingham looks to be closing in on the form of his stunning first campaign in Spain having scored in each of Real's last three games.

But there have also been cracks appearing in the Alonso reign. A humiliating 5-2 derby battering at Atletico Madrid was one, while a reported fallout between manager and star attacker Vinicius Junior is another.

Reports of a strained relationship were all but confirmed during the recent victory over Barcelona when their first Clasico win after four successive defeats was overshadowed by Vinicius's furious reaction to being substituted.

“Me?” the Brazilian asked repeatedly on seeing his number come up. “Always me. I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving,” he said before storming off down the tunnel.

Vinicius would later issue an apology on social media to “all the Madridistas for my reaction” as well as “my teammates, the club, and the president”.

Notably, there was no direct mention of his coach but Alonso would insist: “I was satisfied, and … it's closed. We're all in the same boat, rowing in the same direction.”

At the weekend, Vinicius started as Real hammered Valencia 4-0 but he would miss a penalty – despite Mbappe having already scored from the spot and still being on the pitch – and again be substituted.

“The first was scored by Kylian and the second I would have liked to be scored too, but it's not a big topic, Kylian is still the first choice taker … [Vinicius] had a very good game,” Alonso maintained diplomatically.

Another thread to Tuesday's match is Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to Anfield for the first time since quitting his boyhood club – a decision which angered some sections of Liverpool's support.

He has managed just five appearances and 156 minutes of action this season due to a hamstring injury and has been an unused substitute for their previous two games.

Federico Valverde is favourite to start at right-back but Alexander-Arnold could well make an appearance from the bench.

“Whichever way I am received is the decision of the fans,” Alexander-Arnold told Amazon Prime in an interview released on Sunday. “I will always love the club. I will always be a fan of the club. No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool.”

