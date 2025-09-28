Xabi Alonso offers no excuses after Real Madrid hammered by rivals Atletico

Julian Alvarez struck twice to earn Atletico Madrid an emphatic 5-2 derby victory over La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday, ending their perfect start to the season.

Xabi Alonso's side had won all six of their games but Diego Simeone's Atletico overran them at the Metropolitano stadium.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks and took the lead through Robin Le Normand. Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler netted to put Real Madrid in front but Alexander Sorloth levelled for Atletico at the end of a thrilling first half.

Alvarez fired in from the penalty spot and then bent home a free-kick as he made the difference after the break. Antoine Griezmann grabbed the fifth late on to seal an important win after a shaky start to the campaign.

“It was a bad game from us,” said Alonso, after his side conceded five goals against their rivals for the first time since 1950. “We didn't start well and we didn't play well collectively, we didn't perform at the required level with or without the ball. We're still building and this is our first defeat. It's not over yet. We need to learn from this for the future. We're hurting because it was a deserved defeat. We missed a gear and the defeat hurts.”

Atletico's joy was evident, with Simeone visibly emotional on the sideline as his team racked up the scoreline. “There's a lot of emotions … we've had a troubled start to the season,” he said. “From the start of the game we knew where we could hurt them … today was a very, very good performance.”

Led by a flying Mbappe, Real came into Alonso's first derby at the helm as the only side in the league with a 100 per cent record.

Although the French superstar scored again to reach eight league goals for the season, Atletico attacked relentlessly and deserved their victory.

Real Madrid started Jude Bellingham for the first time since his shoulder surgery in the summer, but the England international struggled to make an impact.

Giuliano Simeone, coach Diego Simeone's son, took advantage of slack Madrid defending to whip in a cross which Le Normand headed home after 14 minutes to open the scoring.

The visitors reacted well. Mbappe levelled with a crisp finish after breaking in down the right. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior created Madrid's second goal, turning brilliantly in the box to break away from Marcos Llorente and Le Normand, before crossing for Guler to strike.

Alvarez, who netted a hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano in midweek, curled a shot around Thibaut Courtois but against the post as Atletico continued pushing.

Atletico defender Clement Lenglet put the ball in the net but the Frenchman used his forearm to deflect it home.

In first-half stoppage time, Atletico pulled level. Sorloth, lurking behind Dean Huijsen, planted a header beyond Courtois.

The Norwegian striker celebrated with Atletico fans, who embraced him – a risky move when already on a yellow card, but he was not dismissed.

Atletico moved in front for the second time when Guler gave away a penalty for a high boot, catching Nico Gonzalez's head.

Alvarez, who had a penalty controversially disallowed in a Champions League shoot-out the last time the sides met, beat Courtois from the spot, even though the Belgian went the right way.

“Each penalty is a new penalty, a new game, a new chance,” said Alvarez.

Courtois saved from Sorloth but despite getting a hand to Alvarez's free-kick, he could not keep it out as Atletico pushed two goals clear.

On as a substitute, Atletico talisman Griezmann wrapped up a superb victory, rolling the ball past Courtois as the home fans rocked in delight.

The players did a lap of honour, after only their third league win of the season, but it was a vital one.

“It's a very special day, we knew how important this game was, being a derby of course but also because we needed the three points,” Alvarez told DAZN.

Villarreal, third, beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to move within two points of Real Madrid.

Substitute Alberto Moleiro drilled home the winner after 77 minutes against an Athletic side who have scored just one goal in their last six matches across all competitions.

