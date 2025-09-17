Esteghlal turn to ex-Barcelona prodigy and Lionel Messi teammate Munir El Haddadi to revive fortunes

How does a club, an aristocrat of its domestic league, a heavyweight of its region respond to its worst league season for 17 years? It scours the transfer market and, in the case of Iran’s Esteghlal, it reaches deep into all known corners of it.

The Tehran giants, who begin their AFC Champions League Two campaign against Al Wasl in Dubai on Wednesday, have been very busy indeed over the summer.

For a start, they have a new manager, Ricardo Sa Pinto, who is returning to the role. Such has been the turnaround in the two years between Sa Pinto concluding his first spell with Esteghlal and beginning his second, seven others took charge of the first team in between.

All of them had a short stab at rescuing a 2024/25 season that petered towards a ninth-placed finish in the Persian Gulf League, the club’s worst placing since 2007/08.

They owe their participation in the second tier of Asian competition to the Hazfi Cup triumph that put a light gloss on an otherwise gloomy campaign.

At which point, in came Clarence Seedorf, in an advisory role to the club’s executives and with him, a worldliness reflected in the extensive summer recruitment.

Seedorf was a record-breaking midfielder in the 1990s and early 2000s, owner of 87 caps for the Netherlands and of European Cup-winning medals for Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

He is an eloquent authority on football from Europe to South America and of sites as far apart as China and Cameroon, two stops on a coaching CV that also included a stint at Milan and in Spain’s top division.

The squad Sa Pinto now oversees has a similar global reach. Among the parade of new signings is Albanian winger Jasir Asani, whose nine goals for Gwangju in last season’s AFC Champions League Elite were scored at a ratio close to one every game.

Centre-forward Duckens Nazon, the all-time leading marksman for Haiti. The 27-year-old Mali winger Moussa Djenepo, who spent four seasons with Southampton in the English Premier League in between adventures in Turkey and Belgium.

Defender Rustam Ashurmatov, a key contributor to Uzbekistan’s historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

There’s an ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper, Antonio Adan, whose long career across Iberia includes a Uefa Super Cup winners’ medal as well as league titles in Spain and Portugal.

And there’s a former Barcelona star, Munir El Haddadi, who won the European Cup as a teenager and whose storied journey notched up an unusual badge-of-honour having registered goals in Spain’s top division for seven different clubs.

El Haddadi is a pioneer, too, a pathfinder for many footballers of his generation and of generations to come. His legacy as a determined mould-breaker may well come to be remembered for longer than his many achievements on the pitch.

He’s the man who gave his name to what is sometimes known as ‘The Munir Rule,’ an important change in Fifa regulations governing at what point players with dual nationality could switch from one country to another for senior international football.

El Haddadi was born in Madrid, the son of a Moroccan father and a mother from Melilla, the Spanish enclave in North Africa. His talent as a schoolboy was exceptional, and, having been courted by Barcelona and enrolled in their celebrated La Masia academy at 16, he rose fast.

“He burned his way through the steps up the ladder at a speed that’s hard to manage,” remarked Luis Enrique, the Barca coach who promoted the 18-year-old El Haddadi to a first team that already had Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in its forward line.

He promptly scored on his Liga debut. He finished that season, 2014/15, with a European Cup, Liga and Copa del Rey treble.

Amid the gathering hype around Munir The Wunderkind, he was rushed into the Spain team, a confusing moment, as he later recalled.

Munir El Haddadi playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona in 2014. Alamy

He had been with the under-21s, and an injury to Diego Costa, Spain’s then centre-forward, ahead of a European Championship qualifier against Macedonia led the coach, Vicente Del Bosque, to summon El Haddadi to the seniors.

“There was such pressure,” El Haddadi, who had already been contacted by the Moroccan Football Federation about a possible international future with the Atlas Lions. “I was in tears because of it.” Del Bosque put El Haddadi on the bench but fielded him for the last 13 minutes against Macedonia.

He never played again for Spain, and as he built his club career, from in-and-out of the team at Barca, to loans at Alaves and Valencia as well as a happy and successful period at Sevilla, he yearned to represent the land of his heritage, Morocco.

But the rules on international switches then stated that those 13 minutes in a competitive game, as a bewildered teenager, for Spain, meant no switch would ever be allowed.

Del Bosque sympathised. Some international managers, especially in Europe, have in the past fast-tracked young dual-nationals into the senior team to stop them from committing to another country.

That had not been Del Bosque’s intention. “I feel guilty,” Del Bosque later said, “because for playing less than 15 minutes, he was given this burden. To my mind, there should have been flexibility to let him play for Morocco. We left him with so much work to do.”

That work involved several rounds of confrontation with Fifa to lighten its rules. El Haddadi and Morocco’s challenges kept being rebuffed. They appealed. They went as high up as the international Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Eventually, in 2020, Fifa amended it rules, so that a footballer who had made fewer than three senior appearances for one country could, provided he had eligibility to be a citizen of another, switch permanently, as long as he had not represented the first country in a major tournament.

The new rules have some other fine details, but essentially, the ‘Munir Rule’ had been the game-changer.

It has been significant for several players of Mena heritage, post-2020, who have weighed up the choice to play for Middle Eastern or North African national teams or the European country of their birth.

But for El Haddadi, there remains the feeling that the yields of his long battle came too late. He had taken on Fifa with a view to going to the 2018 World Cup with Morocco. The old rules prevented that.

By the time Morocco were embarking on their 2022 World Cup run – all the way to the semi-final – El Haddadi, who won 11 caps after his long-awaited 2021 Atlas Lions debut, had fallen out of contention, Morocco having strengthened their attacking options with several dual-nationals.

He turned 30 two weeks ago. That is still young enough to aspire to an international recall, and it gives El Haddadi plenty of time to galvanise a new-look Esteghlal and make a lasting impact in the new place he now calls home.

((Disclaimer)) The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now