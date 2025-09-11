Ange Postecoglou unveiled as Nottingham Forest manager: 'I have nothing to prove to anyone'

Ange Postecoglou was officially unveiled as Nottingham Forest's new manager on Thursday insisting he does not “have to prove anything to anyone”, as he makes a quick return to the Premier League following his June sacking by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Australian coach takes over from Nuno Espirito Santo who was himself axed by owner Evangelos Marinakis after just three games this season, despite leading Forest to a seventh-place finish in May which meant a return to European football for the first time in three decades.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, guided Spurs to Europa League glory last season – the club's first silverware in 17 years – but paid the price for a miserable league campaign which saw them finish in a lowly 17th place.

The 60-year-old has found himself swiftly back in work, with his appointment being announced within hours of Nuno's exit being confirmed, and starts his reign with a return to North London at title-chasing Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

And Postecoglou's confidence remains undimmed despite the brutal ending at Spurs having won silverware while in charge at clubs in Australia, Japan, Scotland and England.

“I've said already I want to win trophies and that's what I've done my whole career and that's what I'll do here,” he said at Thursday's press conference at the City Ground.

“Every club wants to be successful but what I've seen over the last few years, those ambitions are backed up with actions.

“I'm excited. Not really sure when the next opportunity will arise. It happened and I'm excited. It's great to be back in the Premier League and in charge of a club with a storied history.

“I don't see it as a point to prove,” he added of his new role. “I don't have to prove anything to anyone. You let your actions speak for themselves and you understand the responsibility you have.”

Nuno's 21-month spell was brought to a close after a public falling out with Marinakis over the summer which saw the Portuguese coach question the club's transfer policy, while also revealing that his relationship with the Greek owner had broken down.

The writing seemed on the wall for Nuno and, after losing 3-0 at home to struggling West Ham United before the international break, he was shown the door.

When asked about his relationship with Marinakis, Postecoglou replied: “I've been in his company three or four times. I don't know him well.

“We were in Athens because he presented me with an award and I wasn't going to turn it down. It meant a lot to me because I was raised in Australia but I was born in Greece.

“I had a brief interaction with him there. I haven't spent a lot of time with him but from afar you have to admire his ambition.”

Spurs Premier League form last season was nothing short of disastrous with injuries to key players contributing to their lowest ever points total (38) and most defeats (22) in the Premier League era.

At first, Postecoglou had been hailed for his attacking approach to games but was criticised last season for a dreadful defensive record and determination to play out from the back which led to goals being gifted to opponents.

Despite these problems, Postecoglou insists he will never shy away from his attacking principles. “If you look at my first year at Spurs we finished fifth,” he said. “Fifth would've got you a Champions League spot any other year. And we were really aggressive with our football.

“People say it doesn't work. But finishing fifth after taking over a team, and we'd just lost a generational talent in Harry Kane.

“My last year was a different year for sure and we had to adjust the way we did things, and it bought us success. But I'm never going to go away from my principles.

“I want my team to play football and it's exciting, it gets people talking. From my perspective I'll always try to do things a little bit differently.

“I do like my teams to play exciting football and score goals and get fans excited. I make no apologies about that, that's just the way I am. We want to dominate the ball and score goals. All of it with the end goal of winning football games.

“If you win games then you can win trophies. I see a group of players and the opportunity to build something will be good to watch.”

