Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, signed a bumper new contract at Al Nassr in the summer. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, signed a bumper new contract at Al Nassr in the summer. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, signed a bumper new contract at Al Nassr in the summer. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, signed a bumper new contract at Al Nassr in the summer. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo still Al Nassr's main man but can Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix thrive in his shadow?

Portugal star has chance to win first silverware at club as Saudi Super Cup heads to Hong Kong after team was rebuilt to serve his needs

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

August 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

As always with Cristiano Ronaldo, it is all about the numbers.

The headline one, of course, is 200 million: his eye-watering annual wage in euros, which makes all other salaries in football look like chump change.

There is 1,000. That is the milestone career goal target that is looming tantalisingly close.

Forty-one. The age he will turn midway through the season, which his Al Nassr side will start on Tuesday with a Saudi Super League semi-final against Al Ittihad in Hong Kong.

There is 15, which is the age of Cristiano Jr, his son, who is part of the academy ranks at Al Nassr. If the 1,000 goals target is not motivating Ronaldo’s longevity, then maybe it is the idea of one day playing in the same starting XI as his son.

Then there is zero, which is the number of significant trophies his team have won since his headline-grabbing move to Riyadh in 2023.

It goes without saying, Ronaldo’s influence on football in the Kingdom has been transformative. The Saudi Pro League (SPL) would hold nothing like the intrigue it now does beyond its borders if it wasn’t for him.

The cash on offer to play at the big clubs would always have brought a certain strata of players to the league. But Ronaldo’s switch there from the Premier League and Manchester United gave it the credibility the Saudi Arabian football project required.

It is because of him that it is not altogether a shock that the leading goal scorer in Italy’s Serie A, Mateo Retegui, opted to join the SPL’s fourth-best team from last season.

At the peak of his powers, the 26-year-old striker has swapped Atalanta for Al Qadsiah, a club of minimal international renown, but vaulting ambitions.

And yet for all the residual effects of his presence in the Kingdom, Ronaldo’s own club have had a frustrating time while he has been in their ranks.

In each of his two complete seasons, he has been the SPL’s top goal scorer. In the first of those, Nassr finished second, while last term they dropped a place.

It means they will not even be playing AFC Champions League Elite football in the coming campaign. That was a competition they departed last term after a sorry semi-final display against Kawasaki Frontale, with Ronaldo himself largely culpable, because of a hat-trick of misses late on.

To try to remedy the situation, Nassr have gone large. Stefano Pioli was cut loose as manager after that dismal end in the Champions League in Jeddah.

Jorge Jesus was the extraordinary choice as his replacement, which was startling chiefly because he had been at bitter local rivals Al Hilal for the previous two seasons.

Jesus’ arrival was given Ronaldo’s seal of approval, but quite how the marriage of two stratospheric egos works will be intriguing to see.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr. Photo: Al Nassr FC
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr. Photo: Al Nassr FC

As Portuguese compatriots, they speak the same language. Clearly, they both have reams of experience of great successes to call on, and understand the league now, too.

But each experienced dysfunction and frustration last season. Jesus’s time at Hilal was also ended by a shambolic showing in the last four of the Champions League. In his case, his side lost their discipline while being soundly beaten by Al Ahli Saudi, the eventual champions.

On the field, too, concessions have been made to Ronaldo. Jhon Duran has been sent out on loan. The young Colombian arrived amid much fanfare direct from the Premier League in January, and scored goals.

Too often, though, he found himself taking up similar positions to Ronaldo. That being the case, there was only going to be room for one of them, so he has been farmed out to Fenerbahce instead.

The attack is being reshaped to suit its most famous player. Joao Felix, the young Portuguese forward who idolises Ronaldo, has arrived from Chelsea.

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman is expected to be next, another creative player brought in straight from one of Europe’s top leagues, with the capabilities to provide ammunition for Ronaldo.

Coman’s high salary has been lingering over Bayern from the excesses of the previous administration. They have wanted him off the wage bill for some time, and Coman has been linked to Riyadh clubs for the past two summers. Last year it was Hilal. This time it has been their neighbours.

The careers of Coman and Felix both need a reboot. Now, though, they have joined a side organised around someone else. The league might bask in Ronaldo’s reflected glow, but will they be able to shine in his shadow?

Nassr’s opposition in the Super Cup, Al Ittihad, were deserving league champions last season. Yet they have been conspicuous by their lack of transfer business this summer.

That is almost unique in a league which continues its voracious appetite for spending.

The traditional powers have strengthened. Theo Hernandez and Darwin Nunez have joined Hilal from AC Milan and Liverpool respectively. Enzo Millot, a highly rated No 10 from France, has gone to Ahli from Stuttgart.

It is a sign of the growing strength of the league that sides beyond the core powers are making a push, too.

The investment made in sides like Qadsiah and Neom, for example, means it isn’t just the Jeddah and Riyadh clubs who can win on any given week.

Neom are the promoted side from the Tabuk region in the far north-west of the country. Taking on the name of the planned city which is under construction, they are trying to build a football team of similar ambition.

They have raided France’s Ligue 1 for five players, including Said Benrahma from Lyon, and have spent in the region of $100m doing so.

They also got close to signing Granit Xhaka from Leverkusen, only for him to end up returning to the Premier League with Sunderland.

Qadsiah, from Khobar in the east of the country, have spent even more, with the €65m outlay on Retegui being the standout move of the transfer window so far.

A State of Passion

Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi

Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah

Rating: 4/5

More coverage from the Future Forum
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

Central%20Bank's%20push%20for%20a%20robust%20financial%20infrastructure
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ECBDC%20real-value%20pilot%20held%20with%20three%20partner%20institutions%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPreparing%20buy%20now%2C%20pay%20later%20regulations%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPreparing%20for%20the%202023%20launch%20of%20the%20domestic%20card%20initiative%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPhase%20one%20of%20the%20Financial%20Infrastructure%20Transformation%20(FiT)%20completed%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
Tank&nbsp;warfare

Lt Gen Erik Petersen, deputy chief of programs, US Army, has argued it took a “three decade holiday” on modernising tanks. 

“There clearly remains a significant armoured heavy ground manoeuvre threat in this world and maintaining a world class armoured force is absolutely vital,” the general said in London last week.

“We are developing next generation capabilities to compete with and deter adversaries to prevent opportunism or miscalculation, and, if necessary, defeat any foe decisively.”

On Women's Day

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek)

Nancy Ajram

(In2Musica)

Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456hp%20at%205%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E691Nm%20at%203%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14.6L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh349%2C545%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr

Rating: 4/5

Baby Driver

Director: Edgar Wright

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James

Three and a half stars

More from this package
More on this story:
Pakistanis%20at%20the%20ILT20%20
%3Cp%3EThe%20new%20UAE%20league%20has%20been%20boosted%20this%20season%20by%20the%20arrival%20of%20five%20Pakistanis%2C%20who%20were%20not%20released%20to%20play%20last%20year.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%0D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EShaheen%20Afridi%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESet%20for%20at%20least%20four%20matches%2C%20having%20arrived%20from%20New%20Zealand%20where%20he%20captained%20Pakistan%20in%20a%20series%20loss.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShadab%20Khan%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%0DThe%20leg-spin%20bowling%20allrounder%20missed%20the%20tour%20of%20New%20Zealand%20after%20injuring%20an%20ankle%20when%20stepping%20on%20a%20ball.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAzam%20Khan%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EPowerhouse%20wicketkeeper%20played%20three%20games%20for%20Pakistan%20on%20tour%20in%20New%20Zealand.%20He%20was%20the%20first%20Pakistani%20recruited%20to%20the%20ILT20.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMohammed%20Amir%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EHas%20made%20himself%20unavailable%20for%20national%20duty%2C%20meaning%20he%20will%20be%20available%20for%20the%20entire%20ILT20%20campaign.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EImad%20Wasim%20(Abu%20Dhabi%20Knight%20Riders)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20left-handed%20allrounder%2C%2035%2C%20retired%20from%20international%20cricket%20in%20November%20and%20was%20subsequently%20recruited%20by%20the%20Knight%20Riders.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK 

Ministry of Interior
Ministry of Defence
General Intelligence Directorate
Air Force Intelligence Agency
Political Security Directorate
Syrian National Security Bureau
Military Intelligence Directorate
Army Supply Bureau
General Organisation of Radio and TV
Al Watan newspaper
Cham Press TV
Sama TV

BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

You might also like
The specs

Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Power: 575bhp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: Dh554,000

On sale: now

While you're here
RESULT

Wolves 1 (Traore 67')

Tottenham 2 (Moura 8', Vertonghen 90 1')

Man of the Match: Adama Traore (Wolves)

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
THE SPECS

Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo

Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic

Power: 169bhp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: Dh54,500

On sale: now

Updated: August 16, 2025, 4:00 AM`
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League 24/25