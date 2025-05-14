Contractors working on the Neom development in Saudi Arabia have entered staff teams into tape-ball cricket tournaments, organised in partnership with the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise. Photo: Neom Sport
Contractors working on the Neom development in Saudi Arabia have entered staff teams into tape-ball cricket tournaments, organised in partnership with the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise. Photo: Neom SShow more

Sport

Cricket

Tape-ball cricket takes root in Neom with a little help from Rahul Dravid and Rajasthan Royals

No-frills version of the sport is flourishing in northwest region of Saudi Arabia among workers constructing the multi-billion dollar project

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 14, 2025