Veiga and Duran out, Retegui and Lacazette in: Saudi Pro League transfers so far

The Saudi Pro League’s summer transfer window is open. Just weeks into the window, clubs have spent over $200 million, with a significant portion going toward Al Qadsiyah’s headline signing, Italy striker Mateo Retegui.

Whether Saudi Arabia will reach the $530m spent last summer, or touch the $1 billion heights of 2023 remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the league is not stepping back from its ambitions. The window remains open until September 10, and there are likely to be more big moves to the kingdom.

Beyond the figures, there is a broader transformation unfolding. Attendance across the league has increased steadily, rising from 1.3 million in the 2021/22 season to more than 2.5 million in the most recent campaign, marking a 92 per cent increase.

The Saudi Pro League is no longer just a final chapter for ageing stars. It is attracting young, competitive talent and, just as significantly, beginning to sell players back into the European market.

Gabri Veiga’s move to Al Ahli in 2023 was met with sharp criticism, including from Real Madrid’s German midfielder Toni Kroos. Two seasons later, the young Spaniard leaves Saudi Arabia as a continental champion, having helped Al Ahli win the AFC Champions League Elite, and returns to Europe to join Porto.

With the market in full swing and clubs continuing to shape their squads, we take a closer look at some of the most intriguing transfers in and out of Saudi Arabia so far this summer.

Veiga leaves Al Ahli for Porto

Signed by Al Ahli in 2023 from Celta Vigo, the Spanish midfielder arrived as one of the most promising young players in Europe. Two seasons later, he leaves with 66 appearances, 12 goals, 10 assists and a winners' medal from the AFC Champions League Elite. Yet the question that surrounded him in Spain still lingers: what is his best position?

At Celta, Veiga made his name with late runs into the penalty area, precise movement off the ball, and a natural sense for arriving in goalscoring areas. He played primarily as a central midfielder or No 10, excelling in second-phase attacks. Though not a classic dribbler, he was direct, positive in possession, and adept at carrying the ball through lines or combining quickly in tight spaces.

Under head coach Matthias Jaissle at Al Ahli, who he bonded with over their decisions to move to the kingdom, Veiga’s role became less defined. He was deployed as a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, and even as a winger.

Despite regular minutes, he often looked out of rhythm. The tactical experimentation never felt right. Yet his contribution remained significant. He helped Al Ahli win the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in the club’s history, gaining valuable experience alongside seasoned professionals such as Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney.

When Veiga made the move to Saudi Arabia, the criticism was immediate. But two years later, Veiga is back in Europe. His development was not halted. He returns to Europe as a continental champion.

Now at Porto, following a €15m move, Veiga faces a new chapter in Portugal. He has again been used out wide, and early performances have been met with mixed reactions. Still only 23, he remains a player of potential, but also one in need of clarity.

Duran leaves on loan for Fenerbahce

Only six month after joining Al Nassr from Aston Villa, Duran will spend the 2025/26 season on loan to Fenerbahce. The Colombian striker joined the Saudi club in January for a head-turning $80 million.

He made a quick impression on the pitch, scoring 12 goals in 18 matches. His standout moment came in Matchweek 20 against rivals Al Ahli, when he latched onto a pass from Marcelo Brozovic, burst past two defenders and slotted calmly past Edouard Mendy. The goal was later voted Goal of the Week.

But despite the on-field success, Duran’s adaptation off the pitch was far more difficult. While Al Nassr issued a public denial of reports about problems with his accommodation and wellbeing, multiple outlets in Saudi Arabia suggested that personal issues had begun to affect both his mental state and technical performance.

Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring in a pre-season friendly between Al Ittihad and Fenerbahce in Portugal. Getty Images

The situation raised questions in the local media, with Alarabiya FM openly debating whether short-lived high-profile transfers such as Duran’s risk distorting the image of the league. Was this, they asked, another example of players coming to raise their salaries before quickly moving on?

His loan to Fenerbahce is his third club move in just seven months. The switch was heavily influenced by coach Jose Mourinho, who was said to have personally reached out to the player to bring him to Turkey.

Even so, the early days were not without complications, with reports suggesting Mourinho was frustrated by Duran’s delayed arrival in linking up with the squad for pre-season. The club later denied the claim.

Raised in the tough neighbourhood of Zaragoza and later in Medellin, Duran comes from modest roots. Financial stability has always shaped his path, even if he publicly downplays it. Whether his next chapter in Turkey marks a reset remains to be seen.

Aubameyang leaves Al Qadsiah

In a surprising development, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Al Qadsiah after just one season, despite still having a year left on his contract. The 35-year-old Gabonese said goodbye to his teammates during the club’s pre-season camp in the Netherlands, with his departure understood to be part of a broader plan to reshape the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

During his lone season with the club, Aubameyang was a reliable and sharp finisher in front of goal, netting 21 times and providing three assists in 36 matches across competitions.

He consistently rose to the occasion in high-pressure moments, reinforcing his status as a top-level striker. Notable highlights included the winner in a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr, a brace against title contenders Al Hilal, and the opening goal in a pivotal clash with eventual champions Al Ittihad.

Despite his impact, head coach Michel opted to take the team in a new direction. Sources close to the club indicated that the decision was shaped by both technical planning and a desire to refresh the front line with younger talent.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona forward appeared surprised by the decision and responded on social media, defending both his form and fitness. “I’m 36, not 63,” he wrote, posting sprint data to highlight his enduring athleticism compared with other veteran stars in the league.

Aubameyang is now expected to return to Europe, with interest from several clubs seeking a proven striker. Marseille, the French club he left last summer to join Al Qadsiah, is his most likely destination.

Lacazette joins Neom SC

Alexandre Lacazette is the latest notable figure to make the move to the Saudi Pro League, joining newly promoted Neom Sports Club ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The 34-year-old forward reunites with former Lyon teammate Said Benrahma as Neom prepare for their first season in the top division under head coach Pericles Chamusca, who guided the club to promotion by winning the First Division last term.

Lacazette finished last season with 17 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, continuing to deliver in crucial moments. He found the net six times in his final seven Ligue 1 starts, playing a key role in lifting Lyon to sixth place and keeping their European hopes alive until the final day.

His influence was even more pronounced in the 2023/24 campaign, when he scored 22 goals in 35 matches, helping steer the club from a relegation battle to an unlikely place in the Europa League.

Born in Lyon to Guadeloupean parents, Lacazette rose through the club’s academy and became a key figure during a golden period for OL. He won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot in 2014/15 and led the club to a Europa League semi-final in 2017. After a five-year spell at Arsenal, he returned home and quickly re-established himself as the team’s leader.

Now, Lacazette brings his experience and goalscoring instinct to Neom in their debut top-flight campaign.

Kone joins Neom

At just 19, Amadou Kone has quickly established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in French football. Reportedly tracked by both Manchester United and Liverpool, the Reims talent was described as a colossus by one Liverpool fan page, a reflection of his physicality, tenacity and standout performances in a struggling team. Despite his efforts, Reims were eventually relegated, but Kone’s individual level never wavered.

Rather than move to England, Kone has signed for Neom SC, the newly promoted Saudi Pro League side.

Born in Mali and representing Ivory Coast at under-23 level, Kone made 48 appearances for Reims last season. He earned a reputation for dominating transitions, winning tackles, making key interceptions and disrupting opposition play.

He ranks among the best in Europe’s top leagues for defensive metrics, and his strength in ground duels is a core part of his identity. Scouts have praised his ability to not only break up attacks but also drive his team forward, using his athleticism and power to cover ground quickly.

From a technical standpoint, Kone is still a work in progress. He demonstrates strong ball security and a reliable pass completion rate, but his impact comes more from carrying the ball forward than distributing it.

His overall passing volume remains limited, and his awareness under pressure requires improvement. At times, a heavy first touch can restrict his ability to move play forward efficiently. Even so, given his age, the underlying qualities suggest significant potential for development.

He is undoubtedly an exciting arrival for the league.

