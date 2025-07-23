New arrivals, a new vision, but Ruben Amorim must get Man United back to the old habit of winning

Manchester United’s first-team squad fly from Manchester to Chicago on Tuesday ahead of another pre-season tour of the United States. Ruben Amorim’s side will play against West Ham United in New Jersey, Bournemouth in Chicago and Everton in Atlanta. The team’s training base will be in Chicago, but the tour will be far more than about the football results.

“It’s really important,” said Amorim when asked about the 12-day tour. “I think we need to create that bond between everybody, not just the staff. All the changes [of club staff] are stopping, so we need to live that as a group”.

United began their pre-season with a 0-0 draw against Leeds United in Stockholm on Saturday in front of a crowd of 45,000. It was hardly convincing, though one can’t read too much into the first pre-season friendly. But Amorim and United must be significantly better than last season. United finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst season since relegation in 1973/74. United struggled to score, didn’t win two consecutive league games and failed to convince with their coach’s new tactics.

The Portuguese was appointed as Erik ten Hag's replacement last November. He didn’t want to join mid-season, for he knew the challenge ahead, and he was nothing but brutally honest in his assessments at Old Trafford. He felt embarrassed by the support he received, but fans appreciated his honesty since it tallied with many of their views. Amorim communicates well, but the substantial support is not unconditional: United must start winning.

The team won’t play in European football competition for the first time since 2014/15, so Amorim and his staff will be able to focus primarily on Premier League games, but he also needed to bring in some of his own players.

New arrivals

Matheus Cunha, left, made his first appearance since signing for Manchester United in a pre-season friendly against Leeds United on Saturday. Getty Images

The 20-time champions of England acted quickly when the transfer window opened, signing Wolves’ brilliant attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha, 25, triggering his £62.5 million release clause. He started on Saturday with Amorim saying: “I think Matheus Cunha showed what we need. That he is a player who when he receives the ball between the lines can be aggressive in the direction of the opponents.”

The next player to arrive at Old Trafford took longer than expected. On Monday, another 25-year-old attacking midfielder, Bryan Mbeumo, got his wish and sealed his move to United from Brentford, but the transfer was by no means straightforward.

United’s first offer of £45 million, plus £10 million in add-ons, was deemed insufficient. An improved offer of £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons was also rejected. Brentford were holding out for more than the £62.5 million United paid Wolves for Cunha, and could reasonably argue Mbeumo had better stats. Only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins have scored more goals than Mbeumo in England over the past three years.

But United felt Brentford had moved their demands, at one point asking for £70 million. On Thursday, United offered £65 million to be paid in four instalments, plus £6 million in add-ons. That bid was finally accepted. There was rumoured interest from other clubs, yet Mbeumo was adamant he only wanted to join United. The Cameroon international travelled to Manchester on Sunday, signed on Monday and will travel with the squad to Chicago.

United were being patient and were not prepared to roll over to Brentford’s demands, but the trade-off was that every week he wasn’t at the club was a week when he wasn’t bedding in with his new teammates. It was also a week when Brentford were paying his wages. United have been criticised for overpaying for players and being soft in negotiations. Mbeumo missed only three minutes of Premier League football last season; Cunha was playing every week for Wolves when he wasn’t suspended.

Other targets are contingent on sales. Though not urgent, central defence is an area Amorim must address following the retirement of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof's contract not being renewed. The injury records of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw also make the case for strengthening. Leny Yoro, 19, and Ayden Heaven, 18, joined last season and have shown promise. Paraguayan full-back Diego Leon, also 18, signed in this transfer window and made his debut against Leeds on Saturday.

United's vision

It’s not unreasonable for United to hope for more this season. The coach is now settled, his staff too. Though he will need more, he’s had two transfer windows now to shape his squad. Key players are coming back from injury, while the existing players should be more used to his tactical system, which was introduced mid-season – when United’s form dropped to that of a team fighting relegation.

Amorim wanted proven Premier League players, those used to the technique, physicality and character of England’s top flight. And for good reason. Joshua Zirkzee, Mathijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte took time to adjust to the physical demands of the league after signing. Too often, United have signed players who found the demands a shock to the system. Not just playing in a tough new league, but at its biggest club with daily pressure, online praise and abuse.

Those players should be better adjusted for this season, as should Rasmus Hojlund, the expensive young striker who needs to score more goals if he stays at Old Trafford. He’s still only 22. Amad Diallo is 23, Ugarte and Zirkzee 24, Yoro 19, Kobbie Mainoo 20, Patrick Dorgu 20. United are going for younger players to pressure those established in their positions. If they don’t get in the team, then they could be sold for a profit. This is a key part of the club’s strategy.

Five players: Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho were surplus to requirements and told to train away from the first team. The club’s view is that all have made clear their desire to play elsewhere. Three of those players are on huge contracts, and few clubs could afford to sign them. Compromises will likely be needed on all sides, with loan moves probable. Further incoming transfers will likely be dependent on their departures, with Rashford the first to go, on loan to Barcelona. That frees up his substantial wages. United’s income from transfers so far will mostly come from sell-on fees from former players, with around £14 million from Anthony Elanga’s move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle United and Alvaro Carreras switch from Benfica to Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona. Getty Images

United’s goalkeepers remain an issue. Though they had memorable games and saves, Andre Onana and his deputy Altay Bayinder were largely poor last season. Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez has been linked with a move to United, though nothing concrete. United are linked with multiple players each day since spurious transfer waffle translates to online hits and views. United do boast two talented young goalkeepers in Ely Harrison and Radek Vitec, who spent last season on loan in the Austrian first division. One or both will feature on the pre-season tour, as will the experienced and popular Tom Heaton.

While Amorim wants Premier League-ready players, United are also investing heavily in youth. Thanks to an excellent scouting network and personnel in London, the club have had considerable success there. United signed Chido Obi and Heaven from Arsenal – United’s first Premier League opponents on August 17. Both have already played first-team football, which is a superb advert for the pathway that exists from youth to first team for any potential new arrivals. United don’t always get their way: the club thought they’d signed Fulham prodigy Seth Ridgeon, 16, last week, only for the West London club to offer England’s under-17 captain more money than they have ever offered a youth player before.

The focus will be on who plays for the first team and how they do, with questions aplenty. Can Shaw stay fit, ditto Mason Mount? Can captain Bruno Fernandes replicate his epic form of last term? Can a goalkeeper find consistency? Will Casemiro, who looks leaner than a year ago, be effective or a weak point? But the biggest one around the first team is whether coach Amorim can get his team winning. Because he must.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Match info Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 25', 48', 76', Cook 68' OG) Man of the match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

The UAE squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games The jiu-jitsu men’s team: Faisal Al Ketbi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Yahia Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Obaid Al Nuaimi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Mansoori, Saeed Al Mazroui, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Qubaisi, Salem Al Suwaidi, Khalfan Belhol, Saood Al Hammadi. Women’s team: Mouza Al Shamsi, Wadeema Al Yafei, Reem Al Hashmi, Mahra Al Hanaei, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Hessa Thani, Salwa Al Ali.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20LPTO%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%202%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F1.9%20%2B%2050MP%20ultrawide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20auto-focus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%201080p%20%40%2030%2F60fps%3B%20live%20HDR%2C%20OIS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.5%2C%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Full-HD%20%40%2030fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204700mAh%3B%20full%20charge%20in%2055m%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3B%20Qi%20wireless%2C%20dual%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dark%20grey%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh2%2C499%20(12GB%2F256GB)%20%2F%20Dh2%2C799%20(12GB%2F512GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates