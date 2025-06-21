How Wydad can overcome Juventus challenge at Club World Cup

When Wydad Casablanca face Juventus in Philadelphia on Sunday, it will be more than just a meeting between Africa and Europe. It is set to be a collision of two clubs bound by eerily similar trajectories – giants in their domestic leagues defined historically by their pragmatism, defensive grit and institutional control.

While Juventus swept aside Al Ain in their opening match, Wydad fell 2–0 to Manchester City but delivered a valiant display, consistently posing a threat throughout the game. With two teams boasting a similar style of play, how will this game fare?

The tactical challenge

Wydad and Juventus are, in essence, reflections of each other. Both tried to modernise last season – Wydad with Rhulani Mokwena, Juventus with Thiago Motta – aiming for a more expansive style.

But when results faltered, both returned to what they knew best: stability over spectacle. Mohamed Amine Benhachem and Igor Tudor, trusted former players, were brought in to steady the teams and restore core values.

Another striking similarity between the two sides was their tendency to draw too many games last season. While they avoided defeat, it often felt as though they had forgotten how to win. Wydad went unbeaten in their final 14 league matches, and although they suffered a first loss to Manchester City in this competition, they produced several chances that kept them in the game.

Their tactical similarities should set up an interesting battle. While Wydad display a genuine threat on the counter, Juve thrill in the transitions. Both sides roar when allowed to display their vertical dynamism.

The clash between the two sides might ultimately be settled by the efficiency of their strikers. Had Wydad proved more ruthless with their finishing against City, they may have walked away with something more.

Benhachem admitted they had prepared to spring a few surprises in their opening match and they didn’t disappoint, showcasing a bold and fearless style of play.

Despite conceding early, they remained resilient and stuck to their game plan, buoyed by the thunderous support of their many fans.

Tudor acknowledged that his side “need to concede less on counter-attacks”. Wydad would do well to recognise that their strengths align with Juventus' vulnerabilities. The Italians showed flaws in their defensive positioning, and with greater discipline, Benhachem’s men have a real chance to exploit it.

Thembinkosi Lorch was Wydad’s most dangerous threat, registering three attempts on goal. With a touch more precision, he could trouble a Juventus defence still missing its standout figure, Gleison Bremer.

As for Nordin Amrabat, he was one of the best players on the pitch against City, displaying his talent in both phases of the game. Despite his efforts to carry the team forward, he was largely contained by City’s cohesive midfield unit. He will need better support to orchestrate the patterns of play that can unravel Juventus in the middle of the park.

Wydad’s defending

The Moroccan side succeeded in limiting City’s firepower, but if they hope for a better outcome against Juventus, they will need to tighten up defensively. At times, their aggressive forward play left openings at the back that City were quick to exploit.

Lapses in concentration coupled with mistakes on set pieces complicated matters. Under Tudor, the Bianconeri consistently win a high number of corners, indicating territorial dominance and sustained attacking intent.

Randal Kolo Muani can won most of his aerial duels while Francisco Conceicao’s dancing feet and Kenan Yildiz thunderous shots can rip apart some of the best defences. Wydad’s backline must always maintain focus.

Abdelmounaim Boutouil cannot display the same recklessness that was punished by Jeremy Doku while El Mehdi Benabid will be required to put in another strong performance between the posts.

Juventus arrive full of confidence

Juventus were eager to return to winning ways after a season that began with promise but ended in bitter disappointment. Tudor was determined for his side to turn the page. By fielding a strong starting XI, the Italians signalled their intent to take the tournament seriously.

The team had visited US President Donald Trump before their opening match, with American player Timothy Weah admitting it was all “a bit strange”.

“When he started talking about the politics with Iran and everything, it’s kind of like, I just want to play football man,” added the son of George Weah, former President of Liberia.

Francisco Conceicao, right, of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Club World Cup match against Al Ain at Audi Field in Washington. AFP Juventus forward Randal Kolo Muani after scoring his team's fourth goal against Al Ain. AFP Al Ain's Soufiane Rahimi makes a plea. Reuters Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz after scoring his team's third goal. AFP Al Ain defender Ramy Rabia and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz fight for the ball. AFP Al Ain's Alejandro Romero tries to block Juventus forward Francisco Conceicao. AFP Randal Kolo Muani, second left, celebrates with teammates. EPA

And football they played. It was Al Ain who produced the first chance but once Kolo Muani scored in the 11th minute, there was no looking back.

While Juventus’ attack deservedly took the spotlight, it was Alberto Costa who stole the show with a standout performance at right wing-back.

Commanding the right flank, he notched two assists and delivered the kind of display that gives Tudor’s side a sharp vertical edge. Pacey, assertive, and full of confidence, he’s a threat Wydad will need to keep close tabs on.

