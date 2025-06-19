Lacklustre Al Ain given harsh lesson in Club World Cup opener after thrashing by Juventus

So confident were Juventus ahead of their Club World Cup opener against Al Ain, they had spent the eve of the game at the White House having an audience with President Donald Trump.

If shooting the breeze with the leader of the United States was a distraction from the matters at hand, then it did not show, as they dominated the side from the UAE.

Randal Kolo Muani, Juve’s French striker, led the way as the Italian side crushed an out-of-sorts Al Ain 5-0.

It was the sort of result that many beyond the Emirates might have expected. But the club from the Garden City – who had reached the final of the previous guise of the Club World Cup back in 2018 – had expected much better.

Al Ain had talked about competing with the best ahead of the tournament. They cited the fact they had beaten Juventus once before, and an even more starry line up than the current side.

In 2003 they had won a mid-season friendly against a Juve side that included players like Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Edgar Davids and Pavel Nedved.

They might also have been cheered by a result from earlier in the day that struck a blow for Middle East football. Al Hilal had held mighty Real Madrid to a draw in their opening game.

Al Ain had beaten Al Hilal on their way to qualification for the Club World Cup, knocking them out at the semi-final stage of the 2024 AFC Champions League.

But when it came to it, they were entirely lacklustre. They were 4-0 down by half time and it looked alarmingly as though they might suffer the same fate as the part-timers from Auckland City, who shipped double figures against Bayern Munich in their opener.

Al Ain had made five changes from the final game of their Pro League campaign, which was a 2-0 win against Al Nasr in Dubai nearly a month ago.

Although they had a lengthy lead in from then till the start of the tournament, their prep was disjointed. Three of their key players had arrived late in America, having been on international duty with the UAE.

Only one of them – centre back Kouame Autonne – made the starting XI. Khalid Essa, the club captain, and Yahia Nader, the influential midfield metronome, were both conspicuous by their absence.

Essa has been a mainstay in goal for over a decade for club and country, so it was jarring to see Rui Patricio in his place between the posts.

Patricio has had a long and auspicious career with clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Roma, as well as over 100 caps for Portugal.

But his short-term switch to Al Ain for the Club World Cup is the sort of deal which critics argue undermines the competition.

He might have international renown, but Essa is part of the fabric of Al Ain. As a side note on the same issue, there were no Emirati players in the starting XI.

And in sporting terms, Patricio might as well not have been there for all the impact he made.

Playing in the sky blue more readily associated with Al Ain’s next opponents, Manchester City, rather than their trademark black and white stripes, Juventus were a class above from the start.

Kolo Muani started the scoring in the 11th minute and added a second in stoppage time at the end of the first half. He was denied the chance of a hat-trick when he was withdrawn to make way for Dusan Vlahovic in the second half.

Francisco Conceicao also scored two, while Kenan Yildiz, the Turkish playmaker, also got a goal his performance deserved.

The stats: 2017 Jaguar XJ Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700 Engine 3.0L V6 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 340hp @ 6,000pm Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km

THE SPECS Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT) On sale: Q1 2020

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

JERSEY INFO Red Jersey

General Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the leader of the General Classification by time.

Green Jersey

Points Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the fastest sprinter, who has obtained the best positions in each stage and intermediate sprints.

White Jersey

Young Rider Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the best young rider born after January 1, 1995 in the overall classification by time (U25).

Black Jersey

Intermediate Sprint Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the rider who has gained the most Intermediate Sprint Points.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The%20Afghan%20connection %3Cp%3EThe%20influx%20of%20talented%20young%20Afghan%20players%20to%20UAE%20cricket%20could%20have%20a%20big%20impact%20on%20the%20fortunes%20of%20both%20countries.%20Here%20are%20three%20Emirates-based%20players%20to%20watch%20out%20for.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHassan%20Khan%20Eisakhil%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Nabi%20is%20still%20proving%20his%20worth%20at%20the%20top%20level%20but%20there%20is%20another%20reason%20he%20is%20raging%20against%20the%20idea%20of%20retirement.%20If%20the%20allrounder%20hangs%20on%20a%20little%20bit%20longer%2C%20he%20might%20be%20able%20to%20play%20in%20the%20same%20team%20as%20his%20son%2C%20Hassan%20Khan.%20The%20family%20live%20in%20Ajman%20and%20train%20in%20Sharjah.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMasood%20Gurbaz%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20opening%20batter%2C%20who%20trains%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Academy%2C%20is%20another%20player%20who%20is%20a%20part%20of%20a%20famous%20family.%20His%20brother%2C%20Rahmanullah%2C%20was%20an%20IPL%20winner%20with%20Kolkata%20Knight%20Riders%2C%20and%20opens%20the%20batting%20with%20distinction%20for%20Afghanistan.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOmid%20Rahman%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20fast%20bowler%20became%20a%20pioneer%20earlier%20this%20year%20when%20he%20became%20the%20first%20Afghan%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE.%20He%20showed%20great%20promise%20in%20doing%20so%2C%20too%2C%20playing%20a%20key%20role%20in%20the%20senior%20team%E2%80%99s%20qualification%20for%20the%20Asia%20Cup%20in%20Muscat%20recently.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE SQUAD Khalid Essa (Al Ain), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah), Mahmoud Khamis (Al Nasr), Yousef Jaber (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Jazira), Salem Rashid (Jazira), Shaheen Abdelrahman (Sharjah), Faris Juma (Al Wahda), Mohammed Shaker (Al Ain), Mohammed Barghash (Wahda), Abdulaziz Haikal (Shabab Al Ahli), Ahmed Barman (Al Ain), Khamis Esmail (Wahda), Khaled Bawazir (Sharjah), Majed Surour (Sharjah), Abdullah Ramadan (Jazira), Mohammed Al Attas (Jazira), Fabio De Lima (Al Wasl), Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Khalfan Mubarak (Jazira), Habib Fardan (Nasr), Khalil Ibrahim (Wahda), Ali Mabkhout (Jazira), Ali Saleh (Wasl), Caio (Al Ain), Sebastian Tagliabue (Nasr).