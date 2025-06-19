Pep Guardiola hails new-look City as fresh faces impress in Club World Cup win

Pep Guardiola praised the immediate impact of his summer signings as Manchester City began their Fifa Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca.

On a sweltering afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, new arrivals Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki were thrust straight into the starting XI and helped steer a reshuffled City side to three points in Group G.

Reijnders, a €40 million signing from AC Milan, played the full 90 minutes in central midfield, drawing plaudits from his manager for both his composure and creativity.

“He is a really, really good player. You feel it, you smell it,” Guardiola said. “The pace, in the final third, with the ball – when he gets a little more rhythm, he will be top.”

Frenchman Cherki, 21, was handed a more advanced role as City look to fill the creative vacuum left by Kevin De Bruyne's summer departure. He lasted an hour before being replaced in the humid conditions, but Guardiola believes his potential is evident.

“Of course Kevin is difficult to replace, we know that,” said the Spaniard. “But Rayan has incredible skills close to the box, incredible vision. This was just the first game, in really tough conditions, and I am really pleased he is here.”

City fielded a youthful and experimental side, with 20-year-old defender Vitor Reis handed just his third senior start since joining in January, and Nathan Ake making his first appearance since February.

Guardiola opted to rest key names, including Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Josko Gvardiol, all of whom started on the bench. Another summer arrival, Rayan Ait-Nouri, was an unused substitute.

“The next game, 10 new players are going to be there,” said Guardiola, looking ahead to Sunday’s clash with Al Ain, who lost their opening match 5-0 to Juventus, in Atlanta. “We needed to give some players minutes, and others a rest.”

City will be without Rico Lewis for that match after the young full-back received a late red card.

Phil Foden, who opened the scoring and assisted Jeremy Doku for the second, said he was eager to kick off the season with renewed focus.

“Last season wasn’t the best for me,” Foden admitted. “But I put it in my head to start strong and I’m happy to help the team win today. We go again this season, with the new signings here to help us.”

