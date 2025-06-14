Club World Cup 2025 stadium guide: Venues, fixtures and travel times

The Club World Cup gets underway in the United States this weekend. For the first time, the tournament will feature 32 teams, which means greater representation of clubs across the football world, and more matches.
Not just the format, the venue is significant as well. The United States will be hosting their first major international football tournament this century, which will not only showcase their growing appetite for the most popular sport in the world, but also serve as preparation for the main event next year – the Fifa World Cup, to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.
In all, 12 stadiums across 11 cities in the US will host the Club World Cup, that begins on Saturday (Sunday, 4am UAE).
The tournament will also serve as a litmus test for the US as a host. President Donald Trump's travel bans and the wide-ranging restrictions being put on those hoping to come into the country is expected to greatly impact a number of fans who had planned to attend the tournament.
As things stand, many fans are unlikely to be in the US as the visa process is unlikely to get expedited.
Also, the worsening law and order situation in Los Angeles could upend plans for the tournament in the city.
Still, those who get the opportunity to watch will be in for a great ride as a several matches will be held at venues that are more used to the other kind of football – the NFL.
Another factor to consider is the sheer scale of the event across the vast expanse of the US. Matches have been scheduled across both the east and west coasts, which would mean some serious air miles for many associated with the tournament.
Club World Cup 2025 venues
MetLife Stadium (New York)
Capacity: 82,500
Fixtures
- June 15: Palmeiras v Porto
- June 17: Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund
- June 19: Palmeiras v Al Ahly
- June 21: Fluminense v Ulsan
- June 23: Porto v Al Ahly
- July 5: Quarter-final
- July 8: Semi-final
- July 9: Semi-final
- July 13: Final
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)
Capacity: 65,000
Fixtures
- June 14: Al Ahly v Inter Miami
- June 16: Boca Juniors v Benfica
- June 18: Real Madrid v Al Hilal
- June 20: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors
- June 23: Inter Miami v Palmeiras
- June 25: Mamelodi Sundowns v Fluminense
- June 29: Last 16 (Group D winners v Group C runners-up)
- July 1: Last 16 (Group H winners v Group G runners-up)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Capacity: 75,000
Fixtures
- June 16: Chelsea v LA FC
- June 19: Inter Miami v Porto
- June 22: Manchester City v Al Ain
- June 29: Last 16 (Group B winners v Group A runners-up)
- July 1: Last 16 (Group F winners v Group E runners-up)
- July 5: Quarter-final
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Capacity: 69,000
Fixtures
- June 16: Flamengo v Esperance de Tunis
- June 18: Manchester City v Wydad
- June 20: Flamengo v Chelsea
- June 22: Juventus v Wydad
- June 24: Esperance de Tunis v Chelsea
- June 26: Salzburg v Real Madrid
- June 28: Last 16 (Group A winners v Group B runners-up)
- July 4: Quarter-final
Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
Capacity: 69,000
Fixtures
- June 15: Botafogo v Seattle Sounders
- June 17: River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds
- June 19: Seattle Sounders v Atletico Madrid
- June 21: Inter Milan v Urawa Red Diamonds
- June 23: Seattle Sounders v PSG
- June 25: Inter Milan v River Plate
Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
Capacity: 88,500
Fixtures
- June 15: PSG v Atletico Madrid
- June 17: Monterrey v Inter Milan
- June 19: PSG v Botafogo
- June 21: River Plate v Monterrey
- June 23: Atletico Madrid v Botafogo
- June 25: Urawa Red Diamonds v Monterrey
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Capacity: 75,000
Fixtures
- June 22: Real Madrid v Pachuca
- June 24: Benfica v Bayern Munich
- June 28: Last 16 (Group C winners v Group D runners-up)
- June 30: Last 16 (Group E winners v Group F runners-up)
TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Capacity: 26,000
Fixtures
- June 15: Bayern Munich v Auckland City
- June 18: Pachuca v FC Salzburg
- June 21: Mamelodi Sundowns v Borussia Dortmund
- June 25: Borussia Dortmund v Ulsan
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Capacity: 65,000
Fixtures
- June 24: LA FC v Flamengo
- June 26: Juventus v Manchester City
- June 30: Last 16 (Group G winners v Group H runners-up)
- July 4: Quarter-final
Geodis Park (Nashville, Tennessee)
Capacity: 30,000
Fixtures
- June 20: LA FC v Esperance de Tunis
- June 24: Auckland City v Boca Juniors
- June 26: Al Hilal v Pachuca
Inter & Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Capacity: 25,000
Fixtures
- June 17: Ulsan v Mamelodi Sundowns
- June 20: Benfica v Auckland City
Audi Field (Washington DC)
Capacity: 20,000
Fixtures
- June 18: Al Ain v Juventus
- June 22: Salzburg v Al Hilal
- June 26: Wydad v Al Ain
Travel time
Having a tournament in a country as big as the US means there will be some long journeys involved.
Most of the matches have been bunched together on the east coast of the country, with just two cities on the other side of the map getting to host games.
Manchester City's schedule sees them go to Philadelphia for the first game against Wydad on June 18, then to Atlanta to face Al Ain four days later and finally to Orlando to take on Juventus four days after that in Group G.
That is a fairly straightforward travel plan for Pep Guardiola's team, with flight times ranging from two to three hours.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, go from Los Angeles to Seattle and back for their group games against PSG, Seattle Sounders and Botafogo, with each trip upwards of three hours. MLS side Seattle Sounders get to play all their games at home, so don't travel at all.
While it might be manageable for teams, fans will have to think twice about the matches they wish to attend.
Those hoping to go from Seattle to Miami should be prepared for a six-hour flight. Similarly, LA to New York takes more than five-and-a-half hours by flight. Which means only the most ardent fans will want to travel to west coast, as a majority of the games take place on the eastern side of the country.
Prize money
The tournament has a staggering prize pool of $1 billion, with the winners standing to earn a cool $125 million.
According to Fifa, around $525m has been set aside as guaranteed fees for teams taking part. That includes more than $38m for the top-ranked European teams.
Apart from that, $475m has been earmarked for the matches, with $2m for winning group stage games, $7.5m for playing in the last 16 and $40m for the winners of the final.