LA police brace for more protests as Trump and California governor trade blame

President Donald Trump and California's governor have traded blame for the protests that have rocked Los Angeles following immigration raids in the second largest US city.

Police braced for more protests on Monday after ordering demonstrators to go home. Law enforcements clashed with demonstrators at the weekend, after immigration authorities staged raids in the city's fashion district and several other places over the past week.

“Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions,” Governor Gavin Newsom wrote in a post on social media late Sunday night. “If he can’t solve it, we will. To the bad actors fuelling Trump’s flames – California will hold you accountable.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass made similar comments during a press conference on Sunday. “What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration,” she said. “This is about another agenda – this isn’t about public safety.”

Mr Trump, meanwhile, said Mr Newsom and Ms Bass should apologise for the “absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the continuing LA riots”.

A man waves a flag as smoke and flames rise from a burning vehicle during a protest against federal immigration in downtown Los Angeles. Reuters The National Guard, police and protesters clash following two days of protests after a series of immigration raids. AFP An activist receives care from a police officer. EPA Protesters throw objects at California Highway Patrol vehicles on the 101 Freeway as officers take cover under the overpass. AP Two Californai Highway Patrol officers try to dodge rocks being thrown near the metropolitan detention center. AP A protestor uses milk after being teargassed near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles. AP Members of the National Guard in front of the Federal Building. AFP Members of the National Guard have been deployed by President Donald Trump. Reuters Law enforcement and demonstrators at close quarters during a protest in the Compton suburb of the city. AFP National Guard troops face protesters. AFP Clashes at the protest in Compton. AFP Mr Trump deployed 2,000 troops on June 7 to handle the protests. AFP County sheriffs clash with protesters in Compton. AFP Tear gas canisters litter the road. AFP This doughnut shop was vandalised during the protests. AP Police detain a woman during a stand-off with protesters. Reuters

“These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Federal security agents on Saturday confronted protesters in the Paramount area of south-east Los Angeles, with a second protest developing in the city's downtown area on Saturday night.

Protests intensified on Sunday, as demonstrators blocked a major motorway, throwing rocks, electric scooters and other items on to police vehicles. Several self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire.

Vandalism and looting were reported by area businesses overnight on Sunday, with graffiti visible on several buildings. Police have declared the entirety of downtown Los Angeles as an “unlawful assembly”, although there were indications that protests would continue, with local station KTLA 5 saying a rally was scheduled for noon in Los Angeles’s Grand Park.

Police have been using mounted officers, non-lethal munitions and tear gas to control crowds. An Australian journalist who was covering the event on live TV was hit with what was believed to be a rubber bullet as she reported live from the protests.

Lauren Tomasi of 9News was speaking to a camera on Sunday when an officer behind her suddenly raised their firearm and fired a nonlethal round at close range. The video shows Tomasi scream and limp away, but she can be heard assuring the film crew that she was “good”.

About 30 protesters have been arrested so far, in addition to the scores of immigration-related detentions made over the past several days.

In response to the unrest, Mr Trump activated 2,000 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement officers. It is the first time since 1965 that a president has deployed a state’s National Guard without a request from the governor.

Mr Trump wrote on social media that the National Guard troops were doing a “great job”.

“These radical left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will not be tolerated,” he said. In a later post, he demanded that all people wearing masks be arrested. Police and immigration enforcement agents have also been seen wearing masks during the protests.

The President said that the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department had reported protesters – whom he described as “thugs” and “paid insurrectionists” – were getting “very much more aggressive”.

“These past few nights we’ve seen a level [of violence] that disgusts every good person in this city,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said on Sunday. Police have said they will clear streets and protect lives but will not take part in immigration enforcement.

Mr Newsom had requested in a letter that Mr Trump remove the National Guard, calling their deployment unlawful and a “serious breach of state sovereignty”. He added in a later post that he would be suing Mr Trump over the decision to send in the troops.

The Trump administration has made cutting down on illegal immigration a cornerstone of its domestic policy, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carrying out an increased number of raids in cities across the country. The White House recently set a goal for its agents to arrest at least 3,000 migrants a day. Thousands have been swiftly deported, sometimes without due process.

California is home to more than two million undocumented immigrants, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. About 800,000 were believed as of last year to be residing in the Los Angeles area, which is in the southern part of the state, not far from the border with Mexico.

