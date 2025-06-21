Club World Cup: Esperance clinch dramatic win while Harry Kane sends Bayern Munich through

Esperance de Tunis kept their Club World Cup hopes alive as the enigmatic Youcef Belaili scored in the 70th minute while goalkeeper Ben Said saved a penalty deep in second-half stoppage time to help defeat Los Angeles FC 1-0 in a dramatic contest in Nashville.

Victory took Esperance level with Chelsea in Group D in second spot, after the English side lost 3-1 to Brazil's Flamengo earlier on Friday.

In the game on Friday, referee Espen Eskas awarded a very late spot kick following a video review, ruling Khalil Guenichi had felled Marlon in the area.

But Denis Bouanga drove his ensuing penalty kick into the dive of Said, the final salvo in a result that eliminated LAFC from tournament contention.

The winners of Esperance's clash with Chelsea on Tuesday in Philadelphia will move on to the knockout phase.

The Tunisians had an earlier penalty decision go against them 20 minutes before Belaili's opener, when the Algerian attacker believed he had earned a spot kick after driving past Bouanga on the dribble.

But Eskas was summoned to the monitor, and after consulting replays, ruled Bouanga wasn't guilty of a foul, and booked Belaili for simulation.

That failed to halt the momentum for Esperance, however, who were the better side for most of the encounter and did allow LAFC to record a shot on target until second-half stoppage time.

They were eventually rewarded when Amine Ben Hamida made a marauding run from the left flank.

He was eventually halted by an LA's defence. But Belaili was first to the loose ball, and he drove his finish low and hard through goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

It appeared LAFC's fading tournament hopes would be given a lifeline after Eskas's second penalty decision, with the Gabon international Bouanga stepping forward.

But Said dove to his left, and with Bouanga's placement very poor, the Tunisian goalkeeper kicked the ball wide of danger with his trailing leg.

Harry Kane delighted

Bayern Munich's England striker Harry Kane said he is relishing the Club World Cup's “special” atmosphere and is confident the German team can now go all the way.

Kane scored the opener for Bayern in a 2-1 win over Argentina's Boca Juniors at Hard Rock Stadium that took his side through to the last 16.

He said it had been a tough challenge in the heat and humidity of South Florida.

“There's something special about these World Cup games and next year will be the same,” he said with a nod to the 2026 World Cup.

“When you come off that pitch and you're sweating and you're dripping and you're cramping and you've given everything on the pitch. There's a special feeling inside, especially when you win. That's what we had today.”

Boca responded to Kane's opener through Miguel Merentiel, but Michael Olise sealed the win six minutes from time.

“Really tough game. I thought the first half was really good, I mean we probably should have been 2 or 3-0 up. They hung in the game and the second half made it more difficult,” said Kane, who acknowledged the incredible support of more than 55,000 Boca fans in the 63,587 crowd.

“I mean it felt like an away game out there for sure, their fans were really loud. It was a great experience to play in front of them and I think that's what makes the win even more special, because it feels like a good away win,” he said.

“So we're really happy, really pleased and we'll sleep well tonight.”

Bayern's win was the first for a European team against South American opposition in the tournament and Kane said he was enjoying pitting himself against opponents European clubs rarely face.

“I think it's great to experience different teams and I think you've seen in this tournament already, the South American teams especially have caused big problems for some of the European teams.

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Tu%20Jhoothi%20Main%20Makkaar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELuv%20Ranjan%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Shraddha%20Kapoor%2C%20Anubhav%20Singh%20Bassi%20and%20Dimple%20Kapadia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

RESULT Esperance de Tunis 1 Guadalajara 1

(Esperance won 6-5 on penalties)

Esperance: Belaili 38’

Guadalajara: Sandoval 5’

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

LIKELY TEAMS South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi. India (from)

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

Sukuk An Islamic bond structured in a way to generate returns without violating Sharia strictures on prohibition of interest.

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars