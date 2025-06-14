Manchester City's new recruits join Club World Cup preparations

Manchester City embarked upon what is hoped to be a new start after the challenges of the previous season, as they began preparations for the Club World Cup.

The recently concluded campaign was an unusually difficult one as City failed to defend the Premier League title they had won for the previous four years and also exited the Champions League before the last 16.

But the new-look Club World Cup, with more matches and greater rewards, offers City the chance to take a step in a new direction.

With the champions standing to earn in excess of $120 million, there is a lot riding on the month-long competition that involves 32 teams from all confederations.

“This is a very, very serious competition,” manager Pep Guardiola recently said. “In the summer, the whole world will be watching this.

“A big number of the top teams in the world will be competing in this tournament and I can assure you, we're going to give it our best shot. We're going there to win it.”

City are in Group G alongside Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, UAE side Al Ain and Juventus.

The tournament kicks off early Sunday morning (UAE time) with a clash between home side Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi leading the charge, and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“It's an honour,” Guardiola said. “It means in the last seasons we have done really well. It's a new competition for us and I'm looking forward to it.”

What City fans will also be looking forward to is how their new-look side fares after a number of key signings recently.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli were also signed up in the week leading up to the Club World Cup.

Ait-Nouri, Cherki, Bettinelli and Reijnders were all seen during their training session in Florida ahead of their first game of the tournament on Wednesday against Wydad.

However one name missing was Jack Grealish, who has been left out of City's squad for the tournament.

The England international was not included in the travelling party. The 29-year-old midfielder, signed for £100 million from Aston Villa four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order at City since playing a starring role in their treble success of 2023.

He made just seven Premier League starts in the 2024/25 campaign and was notably not summoned from the bench as City went down to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final last month.

He was then left out of the match day squad for the final Premier League game of the season at Fulham altogether.

With City's overhaul of the squad, there is speculation Grealish could leave.

Also, City star Kevin De Bruyne will not take part in the tournament.

The Belgian playmaker is leaving City this summer, with the 33-year-old likely to join Serie A champions Napoli.

City will be hoping their fresh round of investments, amounting to over $150m, will result in a change in fortunes.

