Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Shabab Al Ahli on historic season

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hosted the management, players and staff of Shabab Al Ahli in recognition of their stellar 2024/25 campaign.
The Dubai club enjoyed success on four fronts, capturing their ninth UAE Pro League title, the UAE President's Cup for the 11th time, the UAE Super Cup and the UAE-Qatar Super Cup.
Led by their Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, the squad attended the ceremony at Zabeel Palace on Thursday and showed off their impressive haul of silverware.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the players, technical and administrative staff, as well as board members on a historic season.
Addressing the players, he commended their determination and team spirit, noting that while winning the league was a significant achievement, maintaining that position is the greater challenge.
Sheikh Mohammed joined members of the team for a commemorative photo, encouraging them to sustain their high performance and expressing confidence in their ability to represent the UAE in continental competitions next season. As domestic champions, Shabab Al Ahli qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite.
The reception was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Inspired by Sousa's arrival, Shabab Al Ahli coasted to the league title, finishing 13 points ahead of closest challengers Sharjah. They won 19 of their 26 games, drawing six and losing just once.
President's Cup glory came in May at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as rivals Sharjah were edged out 2-1.
Yuri Cesar scored either side of half time after Marcos Meloni had put Sharjah in front with a 14th-minute strike.
“It really was momentous for the club, fans, players and also for me in my first season,” Sousa said after the game.
“Personally, I couldn’t have wished for a better first season here. Full credit to my staff and the players who gave everything on the pitch and for the fans who stood behind us at every game.”
The club narrowly missed out on making it five titles in one season when they were beaten 2-1 by Al Jazira in the final of the ADIB League Cup.
Analysis
Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.
The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement.
We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.
