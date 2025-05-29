Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Shabab Al Ahli on historic season

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hosted the management, players and staff of Shabab Al Ahli in recognition of their stellar 2024/25 campaign.

The Dubai club enjoyed success on four fronts, capturing their ninth UAE Pro League title, the UAE President's Cup for the 11th time, the UAE Super Cup and the UAE-Qatar Super Cup.

Led by their Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, the squad attended the ceremony at Zabeel Palace on Thursday and showed off their impressive haul of silverware.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the players, technical and administrative staff, as well as board members on a historic season.

Addressing the players, he commended their determination and team spirit, noting that while winning the league was a significant achievement, maintaining that position is the greater challenge.

Sheikh Mohammed joined members of the team for a commemorative photo, encouraging them to sustain their high performance and expressing confidence in their ability to represent the UAE in continental competitions next season. As domestic champions, Shabab Al Ahli qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli. Credit: X/Dubai Media Office

Inspired by Sousa's arrival, Shabab Al Ahli coasted to the league title, finishing 13 points ahead of closest challengers Sharjah. They won 19 of their 26 games, drawing six and losing just once.

President's Cup glory came in May at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as rivals Sharjah were edged out 2-1.

Yuri Cesar scored either side of half time after Marcos Meloni had put Sharjah in front with a 14th-minute strike.

“It really was momentous for the club, fans, players and also for me in my first season,” Sousa said after the game.

“Personally, I couldn’t have wished for a better first season here. Full credit to my staff and the players who gave everything on the pitch and for the fans who stood behind us at every game.”

The club narrowly missed out on making it five titles in one season when they were beaten 2-1 by Al Jazira in the final of the ADIB League Cup.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

UK%20-%20UAE%20Trade %3Cp%3ETotal%20trade%20in%20goods%20and%20services%20(exports%20plus%20imports)%20between%20the%20UK%20and%20the%20UAE%20in%202022%20was%20%C2%A321.6%20billion%20(Dh98%20billion).%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThis%20is%20an%20increase%20of%2063.0%20per%20cent%20or%20%C2%A38.3%20billion%20in%20current%20prices%20from%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20was%20the%20UK%E2%80%99s%2019th%20largest%20trading%20partner%20in%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%20Q4%202022%20accounting%20for%201.3%20per%20cent%20of%20total%20UK%20trade.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

GROUP RESULTS Group A

Results

Ireland beat UAE by 226 runs

West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs Group B

Results

Zimbabwe tied with Scotland

Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets

Race card 1.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 84,000 (D) 1,400m 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,200m 3pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1.950m 3.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,800m 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 68,000 (D) 1,000m

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The specs Engine: 2.5-litre, turbocharged 5-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 400hp Torque: 500Nm Price: Dh300,000 (estimate) On sale: 2022

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

CHELSEA SQUAD Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Kenedy, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now