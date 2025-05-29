Ashley Westwood on coaching Hong Kong, facing Man United, and butting heads with Alex Ferguson

We spoke to Ashley Westwood, 48, coach of the Hong Kong national team, ahead of the game against Premier League giants Manchester United on Friday. The match is part of the club’s post-season tour. Westwood, 48, was on United's books as a young professional.

How does a Manchester lad end up coaching Hong Kong?

There are always different routes. If you want to go from Manchester to London, there are different ways of doing that, and coaching is the same. Arsene Wenger ended up at Arsenal after going around the houses and being in Japan. Ange Postecoglou ended up at Tottenham Hotspur via Australia, Japan and Scotland.

I started in England as a player and played in the top five divisions, then I became a coach in England at Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn, then went to India, where I won the league twice. Malaysia followed, then the Afghanistan national team, and then Hong Kong, where I am now. I had national team experience, which was one of the criteria, the others were experience in Asia and being successful. That’s what the Hong Kong football federation wanted.

How has it been?

Results have been good. When I arrived, Hong Kong were ranked 159 in the world and had lost seven of the previous nine, drawing two. Things had been bad for five years, and sometimes it’s hard to stop a downward trajectory, but we’ve managed it.

We won seven games on the trot and drew our last game. We’ve kept six clean sheets in those eight.

On a personal level, it has been about adjusting to living in a different part of the world.

What’s it like coaching Hong Kong?

Challenging. In a lot of national team jobs you have players scattered around the world who are eligible to play for your country. You can find new talent.

For Hong Kong, the rules are that you must be in the country for seven years before you can apply for permanent residency. Once you have that, you can apply for a passport, and you must surrender any other passport that you have. So, you must have proper ties to a country, which is how it should be.

Most of our players, probably 65%, play in the Hong Kong league. Then we have nine or 10 players who are in the Chinese Super League or first division. One, left-back Shinichi Chan, is 22 and starting every week for one of the best teams in China.

So we’re reliant on the Hong Kong Premier League doing well. There are only nine teams at present, and they play each other three times. I’d like to see more teams and competition, but they do the best they can in a small, densely populated part of the world.

You have Asia Cup games against India, Japan, South Korea and China coming up ...

India were ranked 96 in the world not so long ago, but have dropped, while we’re now 153. Japan, South Korea and China are major Asian football powers who’ve played regularly in World Cup finals. But the reason we’ll play against them is because we were successful in our three Asia Cup pre-qualifiers, winning the East Asia Cup pre-qualifiers. It’s not normal for Hong Kong and it’s our reward, and I can’t wait. As a coach you want to be involved in these games and test yourself against the best in the region so see how good you are.

How do you feel about playing Manchester United?

Proud. I was at United as a young footballer in the Class of ’93. I won the FA Youth Cup at United and had a great time there before making my way at other clubs.

I don’t want to feel overawed because I’m not. I feel like that’s where I want to be every week, that I should be aiming to be the best coach I can be against the best teams possible. I’m sure that if you’d interviewed Graham Potter 10 years ago when he was working in Scandinavia, he might have had the same kind of feelings. But he did so well that he got to the Premier League.

I kept in contact with people from United. I speak to Sir Alex Ferguson a couple of times per year. He’s always incredibly helpful to me, and we have a nice chat – even though I left under a cloud because he wanted me to stay and I thought I knew best and wanted to play first-team football. He laughs about that now. He’s a great man.

Posters of Manchester United players are seen outside the Hong Kong Stadium on May 29, 2025 where they will play a Hong Kong team. AFP

How did it end at United?

I played lots of reserve games and was making progress. Sir Alex Ferguson asked to see me and praised my progress. He said he wanted to offer me a new two-year deal. I was on £210 a week. The new deal was £275. I replied: “I can’t be doing that well if the increase is only £65.”

Ferguson was doing things the right way, but I was telling him that I needed to buy a car to get to training. I told him that I needed a £5,000 signing-on fee to buy a car. He laughed and said, "Get in my team and I’ll look after you." I replied: "How am I going to get in your team? When there’s a flu epidemic?"

My mentality was ‘I’ll go somewhere else and teach him.’ I didn’t have an agent, just a demon in the back of my head. A demon telling me the wrong information.

“I’ll leave!” I told Fergie.

“There’s the door,” he said.

“Can I go for free?” I replied.

“No chance,” he said. “You’re a Man Utd reserve team player. It’s £75,000.”

“Well, is that not going to make it hard for me?”

“Yes, of course it is! Who’s going to pay that for you?”

That made me want to prove him wrong.

Crewe were interested in me. They were happy to buy me for £75,000. I went back to see Ferguson. He already knew about Crewe’s interest. He knew everything. I still thought that he’d agree to a signing-on fee and I’d stay at United, but because I was pig-headed, I didn’t ask him. So I left the room again. Crewe then told me that United wanted £500,00 for me. A tribunal was needed to sort out my transfer.

Sir Alex Ferguson, right, speaks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21, 2025. AP Photo

Looking back, even though I was 10th-choice defender I was still ahead of Wes Brown – who I expect to see this week in Hong Kong as he works for United. But I hate ‘what ifs’. There are loads of people in football pinning the blame for not making it on someone else. Wes had a great career at United, and I went to Crewe.

Looking back, I probably needed Alex Ferguson to say: ‘Come on, son, trust me’. But he was a tougher man then, and he was right to be tough.

Years later, when I was a manager myself, I went to Sir Alex for advice about a problem I had with a player. I texted him on the off chance. He called me back from a cab in New York. He told me to explain honestly to the player why I was leaving him out. I did that and the player understood. It helped that I told him the advice had come from Sir Alex.

I’ve gone to him several times since and appreciated his help every time. And I’ll do my best this week. United are sending a strong team to Hong Kong, and we’re expecting a big crowd. There will be full application from both sides, and I hope fans will be entertained.

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

Forced%20Deportations %3Cp%3EWhile%20the%20Lebanese%20government%20has%20deported%20a%20number%20of%20refugees%20back%20to%20Syria%20since%202011%2C%20the%20latest%20round%20is%20the%20first%20en-mass%20campaign%20of%20its%20kind%2C%20say%20the%20Access%20Center%20for%20Human%20Rights%2C%20a%20non-governmental%20organization%20which%20monitors%20the%20conditions%20of%20Syrian%20refugees%20in%20Lebanon.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%9CIn%20the%20past%2C%20the%20Lebanese%20General%20Security%20was%20responsible%20for%20the%20forced%20deportation%20operations%20of%20refugees%2C%20after%20forcing%20them%20to%20sign%20papers%20stating%20that%20they%20wished%20to%20return%20to%20Syria%20of%20their%20own%20free%20will.%20Now%2C%20the%20Lebanese%20army%2C%20specifically%20military%20intelligence%2C%20is%20responsible%20for%20the%20security%20operation%2C%E2%80%9D%20said%20Mohammad%20Hasan%2C%20head%20of%20ACHR.%3Cbr%3EIn%20just%20the%20first%20four%20months%20of%202023%20the%20number%20of%20forced%20deportations%20is%20nearly%20double%20that%20of%20the%20entirety%20of%202022.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ESince%20the%20beginning%20of%202023%2C%20ACHR%20has%20reported%20407%20forced%20deportations%20%E2%80%93%20200%20of%20which%20occurred%20in%20April%20alone.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20comparison%2C%20just%20154%20people%20were%20forcfully%20deported%20in%202022.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Violence%20 %3Cp%3EInstances%20of%20violence%20against%20Syrian%20refugees%20are%20not%20uncommon.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EJust%20last%20month%2C%20security%20camera%20footage%20of%20men%20violently%20attacking%20and%20stabbing%20an%20employee%20at%20a%20mini-market%20went%20viral.%20The%20store%E2%80%99s%20employees%20had%20engaged%20in%20a%20verbal%20altercation%20with%20the%20men%20who%20had%20come%20to%20enforce%20an%20order%20to%20shutter%20shops%2C%20following%20the%20announcement%20of%20a%20municipal%20curfew%20for%20Syrian%20refugees.%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThey%20thought%20they%20were%20Syrian%2C%E2%80%9D%20said%20the%20mayor%20of%20the%20Nahr%20el%20Bared%20municipality%2C%20Charbel%20Bou%20Raad%2C%20of%20the%20attackers.%3Cbr%3EIt%20later%20emerged%20the%20beaten%20employees%20were%20Lebanese.%20But%20the%20video%20was%20an%20exemplary%20instance%20of%20violence%20at%20a%20time%20when%20anti-Syrian%20rhetoric%20is%20particularly%20heated%20as%20Lebanese%20politicians%20call%20for%20the%20return%20of%20Syrian%20refugees%20to%20Syria.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

The%20Crown%20season%205 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Most%20ODI%20hundreds %3Cp%3E49%20-%20Sachin%20Tendulkar%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E47%20-%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E31%20-%20Rohit%20Sharma%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E30%20-%20Ricky%20Ponting%2C%20Australia%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E28%20-%20Sanath%20Jayasuriya%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E27%20-%20Hashim%20Amla%2C%20South%20Africa%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20AB%20de%20Villiers%2C%20South%20Africa%2FAfrica%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Chris%20Gayle%2C%20West%20Indies%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Kumar%20Sangakkara%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FICC%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Sourav%20Ganguly%2C%20India%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Tillakaratne%20Dilshan%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A