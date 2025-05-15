Sandro Tonali celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's opening goal in the 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at St James' Park on May, 11, 2025. Getty Images

Premier League predictions: Arsenal face home defeat to Newcastle, Chelsea too good for Man United

We pick out the winners and losers from this season's penultimate round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

May 15, 2025