Premier League predictions: Arsenal face home defeat to Newcastle, Chelsea too good for Man United

Sixth-place Villa can finish no lower than seventh, so are guaranteed at least Europa Conference League football next season. But they are still very much in the running for a Uefa Champions League return. Two 1-0 wins in a row have lifted them to within three points of Newcastle United in third. Spurs have a Europa League final <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/">against Manchester United</a> to look forward to, but their league form remains dreadful. A 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace last weekend means they have lost 20 league games in a season for the first time since 1991/92 and sit one place above the relegation zone, though are in no danger with three teams already relegated. <b>Prediction: Villa 3 Spurs 1</b> <a href="https://Newcastle secure 'anxious' win to boost Champions League hopes after being made to fight by 10-man Chelsea" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://Newcastle secure 'anxious' win to boost Champions League hopes after being made to fight by 10-man Chelsea">Chelsea's defeat at Newcastle</a> on Sunday leaves Enzo Maresca's men fifth in the table with their Champions League hopes on a knife edge. They are level on 63 points with sixth-placed Villa and one point ahead of Forest in seventh. United, like Europa League final opponents Spurs, are enduring their worst campaign of the Premier League era. A 2-0 home loss against West Ham last weekend equalled their worst Premier League run of seven games without a win. But that streak, in 1992, included five draws, compared to the current one, which has five defeats. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 2 Man United 1</b> Everton's 3-1 win at Fulham was only their second victory in 11 games - a run which included six draws - and gives them a much-needed boost going into what is sure to be an emotional farewell game at Goodison Park, before moving to their new stadium next season. Southampton fans enjoyed some all-too rare celebrations after their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/premier-league-man-city-held-to-frustrating-draw-as-southampton-celebrate-moving-past-record-low-points-tally/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/premier-league-man-city-held-to-frustrating-draw-as-southampton-celebrate-moving-past-record-low-points-tally/">goalless draw with Manchester City</a> on Saturday moved the bottom club to 12 points, and above Derby County's worst ever Premier League total of 11. <b>Prediction: Everton 3 Southampton 0</b> West Ham's win at Manchester United, courtesy of goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, lifted Graham Potter's men up to 15th. It was the Hammers' first top-flight victory at Old Trafford since 2007 and ended an eight-game streak without a win. Forest's Champions League hopes are in danger of fizzling out right at the death having fallen to three defeats in five matches. Last week's home draw at home to relegated Leicester City leaves them seventh, albeit just one point outside the top five. Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi is unavailable for Forest having undergone surgery on a serious abdominal injury suffered against Leicester. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Forest 2</b> Brentford are looking to make it five wins on the spin. The Bees are unbeaten since losing to Newcastle on April 2, losing just twice in 12 matches. Thomas Frank's men are eighth but, as things stand, they will miss out on a place in the Europa Conference League. Fulham, on the other hand, have lost four of their past five games – dropping down to 11th place in the process – and heading for a bottom-half finish. Manager Marco Silva has also been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Fulham 0</b> Second bottom takes on third bottom as two relegated sides meet at the King Power Stadium. Leicester have taken four points from their past two games and are behind Ipswich on goal difference only. The Tractor Boys' defeat against Brentford last weekend was their 13th home loss of the campaign – equalling their club record from the 1994/95 season. Their last victory came against Bournemouth on April 2 – a six-game drought. <b>Prediction: Leicester 2 Ipswich 1</b> While Arsenal have all but sealed Champions League football again next season, their form has been patchy of late. Last week's draw at champions Liverpool means the Gunners have won once in six league games Newcastle will leapfrog Arsenal into second place if they secure a fourth win of the season over the Gunners. Only Liverpool (38) have won more points than the Magpies (34) in 2025, leaving them on course for Champions League qualification. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2</b> Brighton kept alive their European hopes by defeating Wolves 2-0 on Saturday, having won just once in seven games before the victory at Molineux. They are level on points with eighth-placed Brentford. Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/">securing a 20th top-flight crown</a>, losing away to Chelsea and drawing at home to Arsenal. The Merseysiders squandered a two-goal advantage against a Gunners team that was down to 10 men for the final 11 minutes. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Liverpool 2</b> Palace face Manchester City in the FA Cup final three days before this game. The Eagles' win at Spurs last weekend meant they equalled their Premier League record tally of 49 points, achieved in 1992/93, 2018/19 and 2023/24. Wolves' superb April form – that saw them win all five matches – has evaporated into two defeats on the spin in May which saw them fail to score in either. <b>Prediction: Palace 1 Wolves 1</b> City's frustrating home draw with Southampton saw them drop out of the top three in what is a very tight race for the five Champions League spots. There are only three points separating Newcastle in third and sixth-placed Villa. Bournemouth's five-game unbeaten run came to an end with last week's 1-0 defeat to Villa. <b>Prediction: Man City 2 Bournemouth 1</b>