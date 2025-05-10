Premier League: Man City held to frustrating draw as Southampton celebrate moving past record low points tally

Even the return of top-scorer Erling Haaland could not inspire Manchester City to victory on Saturday as they were held to a frustrating Premier League draw at bottom club Southampton. Haaland had not played since injuring his ankle in the FA Cup quarter-final <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/30/fa-cup-omar-marmoush-scores-with-first-touch-as-man-city-beat-bournemouth-to-reach-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/30/fa-cup-omar-marmoush-scores-with-first-touch-as-man-city-beat-bournemouth-to-reach-semi-finals/">victory against Bournemouth</a> but he and his City teammates endured a miserable day in front of goal. City dominated possession from start to finish but could not find that all important goal despite having 26 shots, with five on target, at St Mary's Stadium. The closest they came to breaking the deadlock came late on when substitute <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/omar-marmoush-to-take-centre-stage-for-manchester-city-with-erling-haaland-set-for-spell-on-sidelines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/omar-marmoush-to-take-centre-stage-for-manchester-city-with-erling-haaland-set-for-spell-on-sidelines/">Omar Marmoush</a> crashed a shot against the crossbar as City's four-game win-streak came to an end. Pep Guardiola's side remain third in the table but missed out on the opportunity to draw level on 67 points with second-placed Arsenal in the table with two games left to play – at home against Bournemouth and away to Fulham on the final day of the season. City have not finished outside the top two since Guardiola's first season as coach in 2016-17 when they came third behind Antonio Conte's title-winning Chelsea side and Tottenham Hotspur in second. Before those two league games though, they take on Crystal Palace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/manchester-city-storm-into-third-straight-fa-cup-final/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/manchester-city-storm-into-third-straight-fa-cup-final/">the FA Cup final</a> where City have the chance to finish a disappointing campaign with some silverware. “Difficult. We had chances but unfortunately couldn’t score,” said Guardiola. "[Southampton were] playing to defend and defend and defend and waste time. We take that point still, it’s in our hands. “Didn’t expect them to defend so deep. Defensive we were so good but unfortunately we missed the last actions. “He [Erling Haaland] didn’t expect to play as any minutes but the way the game was played we needed people in the box. “That point was really important.” For relegated Southampton, they were joyous scenes at the end as home celebrated only their 12th point of the season which means they have avoided joining Derby County (11 points in 2007-08) as the worst team in Premier League history. It was only their third clean sheet in a campaign which has seen them sack two managers, win just two games, score the fewest goals in the division (25) and concede the most (82). “Delighted,” said goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the match which had seen the Saints manage two attempts on goal with none on target. “We’re not happy about how the season has gone but we’re happy we’ve avoided that record. “We’re under no illusions that it’s not a great points tally. The fans are happy in the sun smiling. “Everyone knows it's been a difficult season for us. That one was for the fans and also the lads who have given everything. A lot of Mondays coming in after heavy defeats. Today is a relief.” Brighton kept themselves in the race for European qualification after a 2-0 win at Wolves. Danny Welbeck's first-half penalty and Brajan Gruda's late strike did the job for the Seagulls at Molineux as they chase a return to continental action following their run to the Europa League last-16 last season. Welbeck's goal was a landmark 10th of the campaign in the Premier League, meaning he has now hit double figures for the first time in his career. The victory moves Brighton up to ninth below Brentford on goal difference, ahead of Bournemouth's clash with Aston Villa on Saturday night. “It is a good milestone to have and I feel like it could have been more,” said Welbeck of his goals tally. I'm looking forward to improving. We have two more games left and hopefully I'll get some more [goals].” Everton scored two goals in three minutes to dent Fulham's European qualification hopes with a 3-1 win at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for the Cottagers but they failed to capitalise on their lead and Vitalii Mykolenko levelled in first-half stoppage time. Michael Keane's header put Everton in front and a mistake from Bernd Leno allowed Beto to add a quick-fire third on a day where Brighton and Brentford, who are battling with Fulham for Conference League places, both took three points. Victory for David Moyes' men was their first since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on April 12. “It didn't look [like it would go] that way after the first 20, 25 minutes,” admitted manager Moyes. “I thought we were terrible on the ball but we stuck at it. We are a resilient crew and the players did a good job in the end. “Michael Keane was terrific today, he was a proper centre-half. Keano scored a really good header, it was a really good goal.” Brentford's bid for a first-ever European qualification gained strength as they beat Ipswich 1-0 at Portman Road to make it four Premier League wins in a row. Kevin Schade headed the game's only goal from a corner in the 18th minute to give his side a lead, which only a late Ipswich rally during which Omari Hutchinson hit a post and Mark Flekken produced an outstanding save to deny Cameron Burgess, they rarely looked like relinquishing. The form of Thomas Frank's side, together with favourable remaining fixtures as well as defeat for rivals Fulham, leaves the chance of an eighth-place finish and with it a possible spot in the Conference League tantalisingly within reach. The four-team tussle for eighth may yet go to the final day by which time the number of European places via the league, which hinges on the outcome of the FA Cup final, will be known.