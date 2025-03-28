FA Cup quarter-final predictions: Man City to beat Bournemouth, Brighton knock out Forest

Fulham reached the last eight by defeating Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford when goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero, saving twice in the shoot-out. In the Premier League, the Cottagers are eighth in the table having enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out thanks to goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon. Palace made it three league victories on the spin before the international break with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/15/crystal-palace-beat-rivals-brighton-to-move-away-from-drop-zone/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/15/crystal-palace-beat-rivals-brighton-to-move-away-from-drop-zone/">Ismaila Sarr </a>scoring the only goal of the game against struggling Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park. The Eagles swept aside second-tier Millwall 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round, a win marred by striker Jean-Philippe Mateta needing 25 stitches in a head injury after a horror tackle by Lions goalkeeper Liam Roberts. <b>Prediction: Fulham 1 Palace 1. Palace win on penalties</b> Brighton have gone five games unbeaten in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/">Premier League </a>– winning four and drawing one – lifting the club to seventh in the table, just two points outside the top four. In the FA Cup fifth round, the Seagulls came from a goal down to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/02/danny-welbeck-late-winner-sinks-newcastle-and-sends-brighton-into-fa-cup-quarter-finals/" target="_blank">beat Newcastle United at St James' Park</a> with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner with six minutes to go in extra-time and both sides down to 10 men. Forest's 4-2 Premier League win at Ipswich maintained third place in the standings, lifting them five points clear of Chelsea in fourth and kept them firmly on track for Uefa Champions League football next season. They secured an FA Cup quarter-final spot by again beating Ipswich, this time 5-4 on penalties after extra-time finished with the scores level at 1-1. Goalkeeper Matz Sels saved Jack Taylor's spot kick to send Forest through. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Forest 1</b> Second-tier Preston powered to a 3-0 win over fellow Championship side Burnley in the previous round after goals from Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane The Lilywhites are 14th in the Championship having just beaten Portsmouth 2-1 at Deepdale, ending a six-game winless run and securing a first home victory since January 25. Villa moved up to ninth in the Premier League following their 1-0 win at Brentford, courtesy of Ollie Watkins' goal just after half-time and are just four points shy of the top four. Unai Emery's side eased to a 2-0 home win over second-tier Cardiff City to seal their quarter-final place with on-loan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/">Paris Saint-Germain </a>attacker Marco Asensio scoring both goals. <b>Prediction: Preston 1 Villa 3</b> Bournemouth's Premier League form has dropped off a cliff having taken just a single point from four games in a run that has seen the Cherries drop down to 10th in the table. Their fifth-round tie with Wolves ended 1-1 after extra-time with Luis Sinisterra scoring the winner in the penalty shoot-out to seal Bournemouth's place in the quarter-finals for only the third time. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/">Manchester City</a> recovered from going a goal down in the last round to second-tier Plymouth Argyle before going on to win 3-1 thanks to a Nico O'Reilly double and a last-minute goal from Kevin De Bruyne. In the Premier League, City's form remains patchy having won just once in four games and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/15/erling-haaland-and-omar-marmoush-on-target-but-man-city-held-to-premier-league-draw-by-brighton/" target="_blank">drawing 2-2 with Brighton</a> last time out, despite twice taking the lead at the Etihad Stadium through Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 0 Man City 2</b>