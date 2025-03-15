Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush on target but Man City held to Premier League draw by Brighton

Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were both on target for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's side could only manage a 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday. The Norwegian striker opened the scoring in the 11th minute, confidently finishing from the penalty spot after Marmoush was brought down in the box by Adam Webster. It was Haaland's 100th Premier League goal contribution in his 94th game for City – 84 goals 16 assists – the quickest of any player in the competition's history. Brighton were level just 10 minutes later when Pervis Estupinan curled home a stunning free-kick via the post, although questions will be asked of City keeper Stefan Ortega's positioning and failure to even attempt a save. City retook the lead in spectacular fashion six minutes before the break when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/salah-marmoush-liverpool-city/\\" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/salah-marmoush-liverpool-city/\\">Egyptian attacker Marmoush</a> smashed a glorious strike into the bottom corner after being teed-up by Ilkay Gundogan. But in what has become an all-too familiar story this season, City's brittle defence was breached again as they failed to deal with a Brighton corner and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/26/manchester-city-v-chelsea-abdukodir-khusanov-will-learn-from-nightmare-debut-says-pep-guardiola/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/26/manchester-city-v-chelsea-abdukodir-khusanov-will-learn-from-nightmare-debut-says-pep-guardiola/">Abdukodir Khusanov</a> could only divert Jack Hinshelwood's shot into his own net. Both sides could have snatched all three points in a frantic finish with Nico Gonzalez heading against the post for City while at the other end, Carlos Baleba ballooned Joao Pedro's perfect ball across the box over the bar from 12 yards. The draw keeps City fifth in the table on 48 points, one behind Chelsea who take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Brighton, who had won their previous four league games, remain seventh just a point behind City but could be overtaken by Bournemouth if the Cherries beat Brentford at home in Saturday's late game. City midfielder Gundogan admitted to feeling “very disappointed” at his team's failure to win the game. “After getting twice in front and actually playing quite well,” said the German who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/23/ilkay-gundogan-genuinely-delighted-as-he-returns-to-manchester-city/\\" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/23/ilkay-gundogan-genuinely-delighted-as-he-returns-to-manchester-city/\\">returned to City last summer</a> after a season in Spain with Barcelona. “It's a bit frustrating to not get the three points. “We were able to limit their possession. Second half, after conceding the second, it felt like we dropped in confidence and belief. “We dropped a little bit and gave away easy chances. It's important to stay calm. Of course, mistakes happen even at this level. “The opposition are so good. Every game is tough. Then when you concede sometimes you try not to do overdo things. “We need to expect the best from everyone every single day. I thought we had a good week of training. “We want to transmit that power and energy into the game. Sometimes it isn't enough.” City now have managed just four points in four games leaving their hopes of qualification for next season's Uefa Champions League on a knife edge with nine matches to go. They also have a tricky FA Cup quarter-final clash away to Bournemouth in the competition which represents their final opportunity of securing silverware this season. Brighton are also still in the FA Cup running – they face this season's Premier League surprise packages Nottingham Forest for a place in the semi-finals. Since their 7-0 humiliation at Forest in the league, the Seagulls have been in superb form, winning six games and drawing once across all competitions. Despite securing a rare point at the Etihad – Brighton having never won an away game against City and losing their previous 10 attempts – Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler was frustrated at the result. “We gave away goals in a very cheap way and we have to improve,” said the German coach. “The fact that we came back twice and we had big opportunities to go for the win is a very positive one. We showed our identity and that's how we want to play. “Overall, I am happy with the performance, but not happy with the result. “It is very obvious for me and clear that we should leave this pitch as a winner. Sometimes in football it's like this. “We have to analyse this game and then we should be disappointed about the draw. “We should stay grounded, humble and keep pushing each other. “This club always works hard. We have a situation with the run after the Forest game. It is because we're doing the basics right. We have to keep doing it for the rest of the season.”