Erling Haaland, right, and Omar Marmoush both scored for Manchester City in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on March 15, 2025. AP

Sport

Football

Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush on target but Man City held to Premier League draw by Brighton

Norwegian attacker makes 100th Premier League goal contribution as Guardiola’s side twice fail to hold onto lead at the Etihad Stadium

Gareth Cox

March 15, 2025