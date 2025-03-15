Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton celebrate after Newcastle United's Premier League win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on March 10, 2025. Reuters
Liverpool v Newcastle: Eddie Howe’s men aim to end 70-year Wembley curse in League Cup final

Magpies face the English champions-elect hoping to make it fourth-time lucky in Premier League-era showpieces

Gareth Cox

March 15, 2025