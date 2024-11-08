Arne Slot has seen his Liverpool team win 14 out of 16 games across all competitions since replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager. AP
Sport

Football

Premier League talking points: Liverpool flying high, Odegaard's return and Wood on fire for Forest

We pick out the big issues ahead of this weekend's English top-flight action

Gareth Cox

November 08, 2024

