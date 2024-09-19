Premier League predictions: Man City to beat Arsenal and stay perfect, Man United to lose at Palace

An injury-time goal from Danny Ings earned West Ham a draw at Fulham last week that leaves Julen Lopetegui's side with four points from their opening four games but are hoping to avoid a third straight home league defeat at the London Stadium. Chelsea are up to eighth in the table after a 1-0 win at Bournemouth – which saw a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> record 14 yellow cards – courtesy of substitute Christopher Nkunku's late goal. The Blues are unbeaten since their opening weekend <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/18/kovacic-hits-late-strike-to-seal-man-citys-win-against-his-old-club-chelsea/" target="_blank">defeat to Manchester City</a>, having taken seven points from their last three matches. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Chelsea 2</b> Villa go into this local derby having won three out of four in the league – beating Everton 3-2 last Saturday despite being two goals down after 27 minutes – and on a high from their midweek Champions League victory over Young Boys. It has been a tough start to the campaign for Gary O'Neil's Wolves who have managed just one point from four games, losing at home to Newcastle United last weekend, leaving them third from bottom. <b>Prediction: Villa 3 Wolves 1</b> Fulham conceded in the 96th minute against West Ham last week, cancelling out Raul Jimenez's first-half goal, meaning the Cottagers drew for the second match running, having won and lost their other two games. Unbeaten Newcastle moved up to third in the table on 10 points thanks to two goals in five minutes at Wolves – the first a deflected Fabian Schar strike before a stunning effort from outside the box from substitute Harvey Barnes earned the Magpies a 2-1 win. <b>Prediction: Fulham 1 Newcastle 3</b> Leicester are still looking for their first victory since returning to the top flight after losing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace last time out. Steve Cooper has seen his side take two points from a possible 12 so far. For the second game running Everton lost a match 3-2 – against Bournemouth and the Villa – despite taking a two-goal lead. The troubled Merseysiders are rock bottom having lost all four of their matches. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Everton 0</b> Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their surprise home loss to Nottingham Forest, a defeat that ended Arne Slot's perfect start as manager. The Reds were impressive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/uefa-champions-league-endrick-and-kane-set-records-liverpool-win-at-ac-milan/" target="_blank">midweek winners at AC Milan</a> in the Champions League. Bournemouth can count themselves unlucky to have lost at home to Chelsea last time out which saw Andoni Iraola's men fail to score despite having 19 shots with seven on target. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 1</b> Southampton are still searching for their first point after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/14/pressure-on-manchester-united-boss-erik-ten-hag-eases-after-win-over-southampton/" target="_blank">3-0 home loss to Manchester United</a> and are only off the bottom on goal difference. Russell Martin's side have scored just once in four matches. Ipswich have a couple of points on the board, at least, although a first top-flight victory since 2002 still eludes the promoted Tractor Boys. Last week's goalless draw at Brighton showed the type of grit needed if they want to avoid dropping straight back down to the Championship. <b>Prediction: Southampton 1 Ipswich 1</b> A North London <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/16/tottenham-v-arsenal-player-ratings-van-de-ven-8-maddison-5-gabriel-8-saka-6/" target="_blank">derby defeat against Arsenal</a> condemned Spurs to a second loss on the spin which resulted in Ange Postecoglou's side dropping to 14th in the table. It was also the second game running Spurs had dominated possession and had more attempts on goal without securing even a point. Brentford took the lead after just 23 seconds at Manchester City last week thanks to Yoane Wissa's finish but could not stop the reigning champions going on to win 2-1. It means the Bees have two wins and two defeats so far. <b>Prediction: Spurs 3 Brentford 2</b> Palace are one of six clubs without a win having drawn two and lost two with the Eagles needing a stoppage-time penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta to complete a fightback from two goals down at home to Leicester. The pressure has been eased on United manager Erik ten Hag after their 3-0 battering of Southampton was followed by a 7-0 midweek League Cup thrashing of third-tier Barnsley. <b>Prediction: Palace 2 Man United 1</b> Brighton remain unbeaten but were left frustrated last week after a home stalemate with Ipswich which leaves the Seagulls sixth after two wins were followed by successive draws. Forest secured their first victory at Liverpool in any competition since 1969 thanks to substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi's 72nd-minute strike and are two places ahead of Brighton in fourth after two wins and two draws. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Forest 2</b> The top two clash at the Etihad with Manchester City aiming to make it five wins from five with striker Erling Haaland having already scored nine goals in four league for the reigning champions. Kevin de Bruyne is an injury doubt for Pep Guardiola's champions having been withdrawn at half time during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/19/uefa-champions-league-de-bruyne-injury-doubt-for-arsenal-after-man-city-held-by-inter-milan/" target="_blank">Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Inter Milan</a> in the Champions League. Second-place Arsenal showed their fighting side in last week's derby win at Spurs and the Gunners now have the joint-meanest defence in the division having conceded just one goal so far. <b>Prediction: Man City 2 Arsenal 0</b>