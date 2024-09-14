Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates with teammates. PA

Sport

Football

Pressure on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag eases after win over Southampton

Marcus Rashford and Matthijs de Ligt among the goals at St Mary's

The National

September 14, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal