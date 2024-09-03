Saudi Pro League transfer deadline day: Danilo Pereira among five best deals

The Saudi Arabian transfer window closed shut late on Monday, with several clubs bolstering their squads ahead of a long season. Al Ahli may have missed out on their prime target after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/01/victor-osimhen-centre-of-attention-on-final-day-of-saudi-pro-league-transfer-window/" target="_blank">Victor Osimhen</a> joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli, but can still console themselves with the signing of England striker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/transfer-deadline-day-toney-joins-al-ahli-sterling-and-sancho-make-loan-moves/" target="_blank">Ivan Toney</a>. We take a look at five transfer deadline day deals that caught the eye. The versatile Portuguese defender enjoyed a trophy-filled four years at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/" target="_blank">Paris Saint-Germain</a>, winning the past three Ligue 1 titles as well as two French Cups. Able to operate across the backline or as a defensive midfielder, Pereira, 32, joins an Al Ittihad side enjoying a winning start to the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> season, winning both games so far. League winners in 2023, Ittihad finished fifth last term, a whopping 42 points behind champions Al Hilal. New Ittihad coach Laurent Blanc has looked to impose his own stamp on a squad that underachieved last season. The French coach hopes Pereira's experience – he has 72 caps for Portugal – can complement the exciting young talent ahead of him such as Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar. Bergwijn was touted as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Europe when he joined Tottenham Hotspur from PSV Eindhoven in 2020. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/04/02/antonio-conte-says-steven-bergwijn-must-believe-in-himself-more-if-he-wants-spurs-future/" target="_blank">His time in the Premier League did not go well</a>, and he was sold to Ajax two years later. Back in his native Netherlands, Bergwijn rediscovered his best form, and assumed the Ajax captaincy from Dusan Tadic last season. A winger who can operate on either flank, Bergwijn, now 26, has become more accomplished in his decision-making, and his goals return of 29 in 79 games for the Amsterdam club saw him make the national team for Euro 2024. The Dutchman will find competition for places tough, with Ittihad boasting one of the most potent attacks in the league. His time at Benfica may have been short, but Leonardo made enough of an impact at the Portuguese club for supporters to make clear their disdain at his sale. Powerfully built and with no small measure of skill, Leonardo, 21, averaged a goal every other game in the Primeira Liga last season and opened his account this campaign in last weekend's draw with Moreirense with a penalty in the 97th minute. Hilal won the league at a canter last season, going the entire season undefeated. Coach Jorge Jesus has not added too much to his squad this term, with Leonardo joining defenders Moteb Al Harbi and Joao Cancelo as high-profile recruits alongside established stars Aleksandar Mitrovic and an injury-free Neymar. The English defender rediscovered some of his best form in Italy after joining Roma from Manchester United in 2019, winning the 2022 Europa Conference League while he also played in the Europa League final defeat against Sevilla the following season. Limited to just 12 appearances last season due to injuries, Smalling departs Roma having made 155 appearances and scoring 12 goals. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/roma-s-chris-smalling-gives-thanks-for-support-after-being-robbed-at-gunpoint-1.1205243" target="_blank">Part of two Premier League title-winning squads at United</a> and capped 31 times by England, Smalling, 34, brings a wealth of experience to Al Fayha. The Brazilian, 19, joins Saudi giants Al Nassr having not made a single first-team appearance for English club <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc" target="_blank">Chelsea</a> since joining at the start of the 2023/24 season. Made his debut for Santos aged 15 years, 10 months and four days, making him the second youngest player in the Brazil club's history ahead of the legendary Pele. The arrival of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho this summer meant first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge would be even more limited, and Chelsea have decided to cash in on their young player, making a tidy profit in the process. Very much one for the future but will benefit immensely from training alongside the likes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sadio-mane/" target="_blank">Sadio Mane</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>.