Victor Osimhen centre of attention on final day of Saudi Pro League transfer window

This year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> summer transfer window might not have hit the same unprecedented heights as 12 months ago, but there have still been several eye-catching deals and with one day to go until the deadline, time to get a few more players through the door. The biggest deal of the SPL summer so far saw French winger <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/25/moussa-diaby-thrilled-to-join-al-ittihad-after-completing-67m-move-from-aston-villa/" target="_blank">Moussa Diaby join Al Ittihad</a> from Aston Villa for €60 million, while England striker Ivan Toney is arguably the biggest name to make the move having left Brentford for Al Ahli <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/transfer-deadline-day-toney-joins-al-ahli-sterling-and-sancho-make-loan-moves/" target="_blank">in a deal worth a reported €40m</a>. French defender Kurt Zouma and Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo also swapped the Premier League for Saudi, completing switches from West Ham to Al-Orobah on loan and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/27/manchester-city-accept-28m-bid-from-al-hilal-for-portugal-full-back-joao-cancelo/" target="_blank">Manchester City to Al Hilal for €25m</a>, respectively. Other notable imports include Algeria international midfielder Houssem Aouar, who joined Ittihad from Roma, and the former Arsenal and Real Madrid captains Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nacho Fernandez, who both signed for promoted Al Qadsiah. With one day remaining until the squads are finalised for the first half of the season, more business could still get done, and it's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen at the centre of attention. Osimhen had appeared close to a move to Al Ahli after the Jeddah club had a reported <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/30/al-ahli-agree-deals-for-victor-osimhen-and-ivan-toney-according-to-reports/" target="_blank">€80m bid accepted by Napoli</a> on Friday, the last day of the European transfer window. However, reports claimed Napoli attempted to negotiate an additional €5m after agreeing to the initial fee, leading to the deal collapsing. The Nigeria striker was also in talks with Chelsea but rejected a contract that would have been significantly less than what Al Ahli were prepared to offer. Al Ahli instead revived their interest in Toney and swiftly completed a deal for the 28-year-old England international. Their squad is now full in terms of foreign quota, while the club reportedly only had the budget for either Toney or Osimhen. Osimhen remains at Napoli but has not been registered in their Serie A squad and has lost his No 9 jersey to new signing Romelu Lukaku. It leaves one of world football's best strikers in limbo and his move to Saudi Arabia, particularly to one of the big clubs, in serious doubt. Reigning champions Al Hilal are happy with their foreign players and have no need for a centre-forward, with Aleksandar Mitrovic banging in the goals since his arrival from Fulham 12 months ago. The Riyadh club could still make a deal for Benfica forward Marcos Leonardo; the 21-year-old Brazilian would be registered as one of their two Under-23 players. Al Nassr, meanwhile, could get the biggest deal of the day done having had a €45m offer accepted by RB Leipzig for French defender Mohamed Simakan. The 24-year-old centre-back is undergoing a medical ahead of completing the move. Cristiano Ronaldo's club have already signed 19-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley Gasova. Another potential move being reported for deadline day could see former Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling join Al Fahya from Roma. As the deadline approaches in Saudi Arabia, more transfers could still take place, but whether one will involve Osimhen remains to be seen.