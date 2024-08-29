Mohamed Salah has started the new Premier League season with a goal in each of the first two games. PA
Mohamed Salah wants to 'enjoy' final year of Liverpool contract amid links to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian forward was the subject of a bid from Al Ittihad last summer

The National

August 29, 2024

