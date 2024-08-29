Mohamed Salah wants to 'enjoy' final year of Liverpool contract amid links to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian forward <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank">Mohamed Salah</a> said he plans to enjoy the final year of his Liverpool contract before deciding his future amid continued speculation regarding an eventual move to Saudi Arabia. Salah signed a new three-year deal with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank">Liverpool</a> in 2022 which reportedly made him the highest-paid player in the club's history, worth more than £18 million ($23.75m) a year. It's a contract that reflects Salah's status at the Premier League club, whom he joined in 2017 and has since written himself into the history books, scoring 213 goals and playing an instrumental role in the Reds' success, including a first Premier League title in 2020 and a Uefa Champions League triumph the previous season. Salah is one of three high-profile players out of contract next summer, with the futures of defender Virgil van Dijk and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also unresolved. “I don’t think much to be fair. I think, with time, a bit more wisdom I would say," Salah said when asked by Sky Sports how he handles contract negotiations. "Before the season, I was just like, ‘I’ve got one year left so let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract now’. “I don’t think about anything and I really just enjoy it. I don’t want to think about next year. I don’t want to think about the future, just ‘OK, let’s enjoy the last year [of my contract] and we’ll see’. The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.” Salah's refusal to verbally commit his future to Liverpool will no doubt concern the club's fans while also leading to renewed rumours about a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League. Jeddah club <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/09/01/liverpool-reject-saudi-pro-league-al-ittihads-150-million-offer-for-mohamed-salah/" target="_blank">Al Ittihad had a bid worth a reported £150m rejected</a> for the Egyptian forward last summer, and there is sure to be interest in Salah from the Saudi Pro League next year, particularly if he is available on a free transfer. Liverpool have entered a new era following the exit of manager Jurgen Klopp after seven successful years, but it's been so far so good under new coach Arne Slot with two wins from two to start the Premier League season. Salah has started brightly with a goal in each game. His goal in the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town was his ninth in a season-opening game to set a new record. Since moving to Anfield from Roma, Salah has established himself as one of the best players in English and European football. His 2017/18 season will go down as one of the finest debut campaigns in history as the Egyptian scored 44 goals in all competitions and won the first of his three Premier League Golden Boots.