Premier League predictions: Man United and Liverpool all square, Arsenal edge Brighton

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> season continues with matchweek three this weekend and it features one of the biggest rivalries in English football. Manchester United host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the weekend's final game on Sunday, with Erik ten Hag's side aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Brighton. New Liverpool manager Arne Slot, meanwhile, will hope to continue his perfect start and there is no better way for him to endear himself to the fans than a win at United. Before then, Arsenal begin the round on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates against a Brighton side who have also won both games so far. That is followed by Brentford entertaining Southampton, Bournemouth travelling to Everton, Ipswich Town hosting Fulham, a Midlands derby between Leicester City and Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest welcoming Wolves to the City Ground. Saturday's late game sees Manchester City travel to London to face West Ham as the champions look to continue their perfect start to the campaign. Sunday begins with Chelsea, fresh from a 6-2 battering of Wolves, taking on fellow Londoners Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, and Newcastle hosting Tottenham at St James' Park, before United v Liverpool. Here are the predictions for this weekend's Premier League games. The Gunners have started the season with consecutive 2-0 victories after following up their opening home win over Wolves by defeating last season's bogey team Aston Villa in the Midlands. Arsenal strengthened their squad during the week by signing Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. Brighton also enjoy a 100 per cent record under new manager Fabian Hurzeler<b> </b>following wins at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/premier-league-wins-for-arsenal-and-newcastle-while-brighton-hammer-10-man-everton/" target="_blank">Everton (3-0)</a> and then <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/25/brighton-v-man-united-ratings-pedro-8-welbeck-7-garnacho-7-casemiro-4/" target="_blank">Manchester United (2-1)</a> on the south coast last week courtesy of Joao Pedro's injury-time header. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 2 Brighton 1</b> Brentford are aiming for a return to winning ways after being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/26/liverpool-v-brentford-ratings-diaz-8-salah-8-flekken-7-mbeumo-5/" target="_blank">brushed aside 2-0 at Liverpool</a> last time out. The Bees had kicked off their campaign by edging out Crystal Palace at Gtech Community Stadium with star striker Ivan Toney missing both games as he looks set to leave the club. Southampton are still searching for their first points following 1-0 defeats<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/premier-league-wins-for-arsenal-and-newcastle-while-brighton-hammer-10-man-everton/" target="_blank"> away to Newcastle United</a> and then against Forest last weekend despite having the league’s highest possession average (70.5 per cent) so far this season. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Southampton 0</b> Everton have endured a disastrous start and are rock bottom of the table having scored no goals – managing just two shots on target – and conceded seven in heavy defeats against Brighton and at Tottenham Hotspur (4-0). Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was left furious after they were denied a win against Newcastle last weekend when Dango Ouattara's late goal was ruled out, with VAR ruling that the ball struck his arm. It was their second 1-1 draw on the spin after halving the points with Nottingham Forest on Matchday 1. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Bournemouth 3</b> It has not been a kind fixture list for Ipswich's return to the top flight having faced Liverpool and then Manchester City, falling to respective 2-0 and 4-1 defeats. Winger Chiedozie Ogbene became the Tractor Boys' 12th singing of the summer when he joined from Luton Town on Wednesday. Fulham defeated Leicester City 2-1 at Craven Cottage last weekend, with summer signing from Arsenal Emile Smith Rowe scoring his first goal for the club, having lost their opening game <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/erik-ten-hag-unhappy-as-manchester-united-struggle-in-premier-league-opener/" target="_blank">1-0 at Manchester United</a>. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 0 Fulham 2</b> Steve Cooper's Leicester have one point from two games after drawing at home to Spurs (1-1) and losing against Fulham by a scoreline that flattered the Foxes. Villa defeated Arsenal home and away last season but could not maintain that run on Saturday when goalkeeper Emi Martinez allowed Thomas Partey’s shot to squirm through his hands to gift the Gunners a vital second goal. Unai Emery's men beat West Ham 2-1 on the opening weekend. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Villa 2</b> A goal from captain Morgan Gibbs-White earned Forest a 1-0 win at Southampton and, after drawing with Bournemouth in their opener, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have four points out of a possible six. Wolves fell to a humiliating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-smashes-hat-trick-as-chelsea-hit-wolves-for-six/" target="_blank">6-2 home battering by Chelsea</a> last week, a result that leaves them second bottom and without a point from two games following their 2-0 loss at Arsenal. <b>Prediction: Forest 1 Wolves 0</b> Second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen earned Julen Lopetegui his first win as West Ham manager after an impressive 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace in what was the Hammers' first top-flight clean sheet in 20 matches. They lost 2-1 against Villa in their season opener at the London Stadium. Reigning champions City are top of the pile already having followed up their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/18/kovacic-hits-late-strike-to-seal-man-citys-win-against-his-old-club-chelsea/" target="_blank">2-0 win at Chelsea</a> with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/24/haaland-hat-trick-as-man-city-thump-premier-league-new-boys-ipswich/" target="_blank">4-1 thrashing of Ipswich</a> at the Etihad Stadium that saw Erling Halland score his 10th hat-trick and 94th goal for the club. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Man City 3</b> A hat-trick in 14 second-half minutes from Noni Madueke, all set up by Cole Palmer, earned Enzo Maresca his first league win as Chelsea manager. The Blues lost at home to City the previous weekend. Palace are seeking their first point following defeats against Brentford and West Ham as Eagles manager Oliver Glasner attempts to rediscover the form that saw his team end last season by winning six of their last seven matches. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 4 Palace 2</b> Newcastle can count themselves fortunate to find themselves on four points from two games following a backs-to-the-wall win over Southampton and a draw at Bournemouth that would have been a loss had VAR not disallowed a late Cherries goal. After a frustrating opening-week draw at Leicester, Spurs hit the goals trail to thump Everton at home courtesy of a Son Heung-min double plus goals from Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 3 Spurs 2</b> United have won one (1-0 at home to Fulham) and lost one (2-1 at Brighton) so far this season and manager Erik ten Hag could give a debut to £42 million midfield signing Manuel Ugarte should the deal go through in time. Liverpool's consecutive 2-0 wins – over Ipswich and Brentford – leave them third in the table with striker Mohamed Salah having notched in both games. <b>Prediction: Man United 1 Liverpool 1</b>