Premier League team of the week: Chelsea duo run riot at Wolves

Week 2 of the Premier League season is in the books and it saw several standout performances.

Brighton began the round with a deserved 2-1 win over Manchester United in Saturday's early game, before champions Manchester City recovered from a goal down to thrash promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad.

Also on Saturday, West Ham defeated Crystal Palace 2-0, Fulham beat Leicester 2-1, Nottingham Forest were 1-0 winners at Southampton, and Tottenham eased past struggling Everton 4-0.

In the day's late game, Arsenal delivered an impressive performance to beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park.

Sunday saw the highest-scoring game of the weekend as Chelsea blew away Wolves 6-2 with a devastating second-half display, while points were shared between Bournemouth and Newcastle in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool then concluded the round with a 2-0 win over Brentford to join Brighton, City, and Arsenal as the only four teams to have perfect records following the first two matches.

Swipe through the gallery above for the Premier League team of the week. To move on to the next slide, click on the arrows or drag the images to the right.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



The specs Engine:+1.5-litre+turbo Power:+181hp Torque:+230Nm Transmission:+6-speed+automatic Starting+price:+Dh79,000 On+sale:+Now

Racecard 6.30pm: The Madjani Stakes (PA) Group 3 Dh175,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 (D) 1,200m 8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile (TB) Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m The National selections 6.30pm: Chaddad 7.05pm: Down On Da Bayou 7.40pm: Mass Media 8.15pm: Rafal 8.50pm: Yulong Warrior 9.25pm: Chiefdom

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

SECRET INVASION Director: Ali Selim

Stars: Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Coleman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke

Rating: 3/5

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000