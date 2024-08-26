Sport

Football

Premier League team of the week: Chelsea duo run riot at Wolves

Noni Madueke and Erling Haaland the standout players after hat-tricks against Wolves and Ipswich respectively

Jon Turner

26 August, 2024

Week 2 of the Premier League season is in the books and it saw several standout performances.

Brighton began the round with a deserved 2-1 win over Manchester United in Saturday's early game, before champions Manchester City recovered from a goal down to thrash promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad.

Also on Saturday, West Ham defeated Crystal Palace 2-0, Fulham beat Leicester 2-1, Nottingham Forest were 1-0 winners at Southampton, and Tottenham eased past struggling Everton 4-0.

In the day's late game, Arsenal delivered an impressive performance to beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park.

Sunday saw the highest-scoring game of the weekend as Chelsea blew away Wolves 6-2 with a devastating second-half display, while points were shared between Bournemouth and Newcastle in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool then concluded the round with a 2-0 win over Brentford to join Brighton, City, and Arsenal as the only four teams to have perfect records following the first two matches.

Swipe through the gallery above for the Premier League team of the week. To move on to the next slide, click on the arrows or drag the images to the right.

Updated: August 26, 2024, 11:23 AM

