Bournemouth v Newcastle player ratings: Neto 8, Semenyo 9; Burn 8, Gordon 6

(On for Kelly 70’): Poor last week against Southampton, hence why he was left on the bench, but played a part in Newcastle's comeback here. PA; Miguel Almiron (On for Gordon 89’) N/A
Neto 8/10
BOURNEMOUTH RATINGS: Not seriously troubled until the last half hour when he saved well from Joelinton, Burn and Guimaraes. No chance with the goal. Hauled down by the neck by Joelinton who should havShow more
Julian Araujo 8/10
Mexican right-back had marked the dangerous Gordon superbly only for the England winger space to find space on the opposite flank to grab the leveller. AFP
Illia Zabarnyi 7/10
Ukrainian centre-half, who signed a long-term contract with the club in the summer, coped well with what little was thrown at him for 60 minutes until Newcastle substitutes changed the course of the gShow more
Marcos Senesi 6/10
Back in the team after illness and struggled to cope with Isak’s pace and skill early on. Recovered well but found himself up against it again late on and was booked for fouling the Swedish striker. RShow more
Milos Kerkez 7/10
Popular left-back marked Murphy out of the game resulting in the Newcastle winger being hooked. Had much more trouble dealing with Barnes when he came on and then allowed Gordon to steal in front of hShow more
Ryan Christie 7/10
Early booking for pulling back Guimaraes but was key to Bournemouth’s pressing and ran himself into the ground before coming off after the hour mark. AFP
Lewis Cook 8/10
Looked like he might be overrun in midfield early on before helping the Cherries dominate possession for a chunk of the game as Newcastle struggled to cope with the excellent home pressing. AFP
Antoine Semenyo 9/10
Man of the match. Rattled Newcastle's crossbar with a dipping strike. Won possession off Joelinton before supplying the cross for Tavernier’s goal. Sent over another fine cross to the back post that EShow more
Marcus Tavernier 7/10
Tapped home from close range to give Bournemouth a 37th-minute lead and said after the game that it is up for others to step up to the scoring plate now Dominic Sonalke has left the club. Reuters
Justin Kluivert 7/10
Always busy and looking to give teammates a passing option. Some dangerous balls into the box in a good performance from the Dutch attacker. Reuters
Evanilson 7/10
Club-record signing was denied a debut goal when Pope blocked his well-hit shot in the first half. Missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 when a miscued shot at the back post went wide. Reuters
Alex Scott 6/10
SUBS: (On for Christie 64’): Curled a chance wide of the target minutes after Newcastle equalised. Getty Images
Dango Ouattara 6/10
(On for Kluivert 72’): Thought he had made it 2-1 in injury-time only for VAR to rule it had gone in off his arm. Getty Images
Luis Sinisterra 6/10
(On for Evanilson 72’): Saw a well-hit strike parried away by Pope. AP
Daniel Jebbison N/A
(On for Tavernier 86’) N/A. AFP; Adam Smith (On for Araujo 86’) N/A
Nick Pope 7/10
NEWCASTLE RATINGS: Saved Evanilson’s powerful 20th-minute strike with his leg. Parried away a powerful Sinisterra shot late on. Not the best of days distribution wise from the big keeper. Reuters
Tino Livramento 5/10
Kept his place in the team ahead of Kieran Trippier but got caught sleeping when he failed to track Tavernier’s run for the opener. Also offered nothing offensively and no shock when taken off. AFP
Emil Krafth 7/10
In for the suspended Fabian Schar at centre-half. Might have done more to try and block the cross ahead of the first-half goal. Solid day's work from the Swedish defender, though. Getty Images
Dan Burn 8/10
Magnificent last-ditch tackle early in the second half denied Semenya what would have been an easy chance to make it 2-0. Denied a goal when Neto stopped his header with a one-handed save. AFP
Lloyd Kelly 6/10
The defender was making his full Magpies debut at left-back against his former club and, like the rest of his Newcastle teammates, found Semenya a handful. Not much offered offensively down the flank Show more
Sean Longstaff 5/10
Lucky to avoid a booking just after the break when he went down theatrically looking for a penalty. Struggled to impose himself in midfield and his starting place will be under threat when Sandro TonaShow more
Bruno Guimaraes 7/10
New captain made some crunching tackles and tried to drive his team forward but wasn’t until the second-half changes that the team made an attacking impact. Saw a beautiful curling strike palmed over Show more
Joelinton 5/10
Match-winner last week, he gave the ball away to Semenya that led to Bournemouth’s opener here. Should have scored in the second half but placed his header too close to Neto who saved well. Could and Show more
Jacob Murphy 4/10
Newcastle have been hunting for a right-sided attacker all summer and Murphy’s performance here highlighted why. No impact at all, hooked before the hour. AFP
Alexander Isak 7/10
Flashes of pace and trickery in the opening 15 minutes before the home side took control. Became a threat again as Newcastle pushed for a winner late on but no sniff of a goal for the Swedish striker.Show more
Anthony Gordon 6/10
Quiet for much of the game but managed to find space at the back post to level scores and earn Newcastle an away point. “We are showing great signs but we have got to maintain it," he said after the gShow more
Kieran Trippier 7/10
SUBS: (On for Livramento 58’): Linked with a move away but called into action with Newcastle struggling. His team looked better for his introduction. Getty Images
Harvey Barnes 7/10
(On for Murphy 58’): Pulled a left-footed finish just wide of the target but provided a perfect cross for Gordon to finish and level scores. Getty Images
Joe Willock 7/10
(On for Longstaff 70’): Another substitute who made an impact. Will be a big player for the Magpies if he can stay fit. AFP
Lewis Hall 6/10
(On for Kelly 70’): Poor last week against Southampton, hence why he was left on the bench, but played a part in Newcastle's comeback here. PA; Miguel Almiron (On for Gordon 89’) N/A
